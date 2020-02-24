Weekend Box Office Report: Sonic the Hedgehog, Call of the Wild, Parasite, Jumanji: The Next Level, Impractical Jokers

News & Analysis • Jesse Rifkin • February 24 2020

Turn It Up to 11

Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level earned an 11th weekend in the top 10, the first film to do so since The Lion King in September. Level came in ninth place, with a -48.1% decline to $2.8M.

If it spends a 12th frame in that top tier next weekend, it would be the first film to do so since Black Panther in May 2018. That definitely seems possible, especially since The Invisible Man will be the only new wide release.

Best Picture Leads to Box Office

Following its Academy Award win for Best Picture, Neon’s Parasite finally entered the top 10 last frame, on its 19th weekend of release. It ranked seventh place, or eighth if factoring in the extended weekend.

This frame it remained in the top 10, ranking in eighth place again, with a -47.0% decline to $3.0M.

That’s a milder drop than for several other Best Picture winners in their second weekend post-win, such as -56.2% for The Shape of Water, -60.8% for Moonlight, -47.3% for Spotlight, or -62.7% for Birdman.

However, it was a slightly steeper drop than -45.1% for last year’s winner Green Book.

Heeding the Call

Disney and 20th Century Studios’ animal adventure The Call of The Wild called out to second place with with $24.7M.

Compared to other animal-themed adventure movies, that’s +13.4% ahead of Dolittle and +15.2% ahead of Pete’s Dragon, though -35.6% behind The Legend of Tarzan.

Call came in higher than virtually all pre-release projections. On one popular box office prediction website, the highest that any user predicted was $19.0M.

Call‘s estimated audience was split exactly 50-50 between males and females, and was 62% age 25+.

Hedge Your Bets

Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog held onto the top spot with a -54.8% decline to $26.1M.

Compared to other “video games in real life” movies, that sophomore drop was about even with Pokemon: Detective Pikachu at -53.8% and Tron: Legacy at -56.4%, but steeper than Ready Player One at -41.0%.

Joke’s on You

WarnerMedia’s Impractical Jokers: The Movie,  opened with $2.6M in 357 theaters. Its $7,302 per-theater average marked the weekend’s best average among films playing in more than 30 theaters.

Based on the truTV show where four best friends give each other increasingly audacious dares, the film plans to expand wider next weekend.

2006’s Borat, another television comedy adaptation which filmed real situations, started with $26.4M on 837 screens. Its $31,607 average more than quadrupled Jokers‘ average.

2002’s Jackass: The Movie, another television adaptation which featured best friends performing stunts and dares, opened with $22.7M on 2,509 screens. Its $9,072 average was a bit higher than Jokers as well.

Oh, Boy

STX’s horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II didn’t make much of a dent, opening in fifth place with $5.8M.

That’s -45.9% behind the opening of the original The Boy in January 2016, though it matches the original’s fifth place rank.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $102.2M. That’s -34.5% below last weekend. It’s also -20.1% behind this same weekend last year, when How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World led with $55.0M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $1.43B. That’s +4.8% above this same date last year, down from +6.8% after last weekend.

While 2020 year-to-date is running ahead of 2019, it’s falling below 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 through the same point.

Most analysts project this year’s domestic box office will ultimately fall below last year, but the early trajectory is defying that prediction.

Studios

Sony is the top studio of the year so far, at $427.3M. Universal ranks second with $268.9M. Disney (including 20th Century Studios films) ranks third with $259.4M.

While it’s virtually certain that Disney will end the year as the top studio, they’re in third place right now.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, FEB. 21 – SUN, FEB. 23

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Sonic The Hedgehog $26,192,294 -55% 4,198 31 $6,239 $106,493,965 2 Paramount
2 The Call Of The Wild $24,791,624 3,752 $6,608 $24,791,624 1 20th Century Studios
3 Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey $6,802,003 -60% 3,565 -671 $1,908 $72,326,018 3 Warner Bros.
4 Bad Boys For Life $5,843,978 -49% 2,972 -213 $1,966 $191,159,623 6 Sony / Columbia
5 Brahms: The Boy II $5,823,006 2,151 $2,707 $5,823,006 1 STX Entertainment
6 Fantasy Island $4,270,479 -65% 2,784 0 $1,534 $20,257,549 2 Sony Pictures
7 1917 $4,216,890 -48% 2,725 -359 $1,547 $151,804,359 9 Universal Pictures
8 Parasite $3,010,526 -47% 1,803 -198 $1,670 $48,832,019 20 NEON
9 Jumanji: The Next Level $2,875,302 -48% 2,126 -284 $1,352 $310,839,725 11 Sony Pictures
10 The Photograph $2,785,655 -77% 2,516 0 $1,107 $17,630,295 2 Universal Pictures
11 Dolittle $1,850,385 -62% 2,265 -604 $817 $74,494,675 6 Universal
12 Downhill $1,438,219 -69% 2,311 10 $622 $7,410,479 2 Fox Searchlight
13 The Gentlemen $1,231,117 -55% 1,133 -669 $1,087 $33,628,459 5 STX Entertainment

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Impractical Jokers: The Movie $2,606,873 357 $7,302 $2,606,873 1 truTV
2 Las Píldoras De Mi Novio $1,396,140 350 $3,989 $1,396,140 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
3 Knives Out $1,069,376 -50% 949 -205 $1,127 $163,708,563 13 Lionsgate
4 Little Women $711,178 -54% 633 -402 $1,124 $106,953,449 9 Sony Pictures
5 Portrait of a Lady on Fire $693,218 62% 130 108 $5,332 $1,428,332 12 NEON
6 The Lodge $626,969 368% 322 301 $1,947 $923,251 3 Neon
7 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $565,707 -59% 558 -434 $1,014 $514,129,079 10 Disney
8 Frozen II $500,072 -41% 424 -292 $1,179 $476,576,425 14 Disney
9 Jojo Rabbit $451,362 -54% 385 -99 $1,172 $32,713,966 19 Fox Searchlight
10 Gretel & Hansel $318,226 -79% 733 -912 $434 $15,050,796 4 United Artists Releasing
11 Just Mercy $261,802 -66% 423 -423 $619 $35,403,442 9 Warner Bros.
12 The Assistant $216,294 4% 167 85 $1,295 $797,301 4 Bleecker Street
13 Spies in Disguise $197,414 -59% 263 -256 $751 $66,167,073 9 20th Century Fox
14 Ford v. Ferrari $171,643 -54% 214 -79 $802 $117,337,198 15 20th Century Fox
15 The Turning $127,200 -77% 315 -295 $404 $15,345,435 5 Universal Pictures
16 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $57,325 -49% 112 -29 $512 $61,610,598 14 Sony Pictures

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Emma. $234,482 5 $46,896 $234,482 1 Focus Features
2 CatVideoFest 2020 $217,927 30 $7,264 $217,927 1 Oscilloscope Laboratories
3 Bombshell $65,707 -48% 80 -48 $821 $31,641,507 11 Lionsgate
4 Uncut Gems $60,798 -65% 92 -126 $661 $49,929,594 11 A24
5 Seberg $60,487 3 $20,162 $60,487 1 Amazon Studios
6 Underwater $52,892 15% 85 8 $622 $17,183,099 7 20th Century Fox
7 The Traitor $50,054 -1% 45 16 $1,112 $221,278 4 Sony Pictures Classics
8 Ordinary Love $43,620 85% 22 19 $1,983 $74,880 2  
9 Joker $39,972 -47% 90 -75 $444 $335,395,131 21 Warner Bros.
10 Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band $37,828 4 $9,457 $37,828 1 Magnolia Pictures
11 The Last Full Measure $36,314 -59% 83 -38 $438 $2,853,208 5 Roadside Attractions
12 Beanpole $30,979 91% 29 22 $1,068 $109,783 4 Kino Lorber Films
13 2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films $30,203 -85% 37 -98 $816 $3,262,539 4 Magnolia Pictures ShortsTV w/ Magnolia Pictures
14 And Then We Danced $29,571 27% 19 12 $1,556 $86,306 3 Muisc Box Films
15 The Times of Bill Cunningham $29,178 -30% 8 6 $3,647 $81,673 2 Greenwich Entertainment
16 The Woman Who Loves Giraffes $21,411 18 $1,190 $78,934 21 Zeitgeist Films
17 Weathering With You $21,244 -68% 15 -17 $1,416 $7,758,333 6 GKIDS
18 Ride Your Wave $19,643 12 $1,637 $320,432 1 GKIDS
19 The Grudge $18,630 -64% 41 -30 $454 $21,216,148 8 Sony Pictures
20 Judy $16,242 -33% 34 -9 $478 $24,285,724 22 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
21 Come and See $16,053 1 $16,053 $16,053 1 Janus Films
22 The Song Of Names $15,416 -59% 25 -26 $617 $1,034,794 9 Sony Pictures Classics
23 Incitement $13,819 -31% 11 -10 $1,256 $119,513 4 Greenwich Entertainment
24 Corpus Christi $11,874 156% 5 4 $2,375 $35,176 2 Film Movement
25 Tread $10,585 13 $814 $10,585 1 Gravitas Ventures
26 Premature $9,909 4 $2,477 $9,909 1 IFC Films / Sundance Selects
27 Olympic Dreams $9,655 4% 35 32 $276 $20,725 2 IFC Films
28 The Cordillera of Dreams $6,311 42% 8 6 $789 $15,977 2 Icarus Films
29 Cunningham $6,022 -6% 8 -4 $753 $252,454 11 Magnolia Pictures
30 Pain and Glory $5,989 -67% 17 -2 $352 $4,562,322 21 Sony Pictures Classics
31 First Lady $4,699 -92% 16 -52 $294 $85,350 2 ArtAffects Entertainment
32 Enter the Fat Dragon $4,330 -80% 3 -8 $1,443 $42,891 2 Well Go USA Entertainment
33 Young Ahmed $4,216 2 $2,108 $13,325 1 Kino Lorber Films
34 Buffaloed $4,001 -71% 3 -6 $1,334 $25,383 2 Magnolia Pictures
35 Clemency $3,861 -52% 8 2 $483 $361,721 9 Neon
36 Varda by Agnes $3,221 223% 4 2 $805 $155,271 14 Janus Films
37 L’innocente $2,884 -60% 1 0 $2,884 $17,876 2 Film Movement
38 Just One More Kiss $2,420 2 $1,210 $2,420 1 Indican Pictures
39 You Go To My Head $2,398 -52% 2 1 $1,199 $8,536 2 First Run Features
40 Ip Man 4: The Finale $2,286 -43% 2 -2 $1,143 $3,956,031 9 Well Go USA Entertainment
41 Zombi Child $2,001 170% 3 -1 $667 $19,712 5 Film Movement
42 Stuffed $1,266 2 $633 $14,740 19 Music Box Films
43 Goldie $1,200 10 $120 $1,200 1 Film Movement
44 Edie $600 1 $600 $70,738 25 Music Box Films
45 The White Sheik $437 1 $437 $46,508 9 Rialto Pictures
46 Kind Hearts and Coronets (2019 Re-Issue) $205 -92% 1 -2 $205 $33,395 13 Rialto Pictures
47 Synonyms $199 -41% 1 0 $199 $204,955 18 Kino Lorber
48 The Doors: Break On Thru – A Celebration Of Ray Manzarek $153 -96% 1 -14 $153 $187,309 2 Trafalgar Releasing
49 Mr. Klein $111 -60% 1 0 $111 $191,680 25 Rialto Pictures
50 Temblores $56 1 $56 $23,911 14 Film Movement

Share this post

News Stories