Turn It Up to 11
Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level earned an 11th weekend in the top 10, the first film to do so since The Lion King in September. Level came in ninth place, with a -48.1% decline to $2.8M.
If it spends a 12th frame in that top tier next weekend, it would be the first film to do so since Black Panther in May 2018. That definitely seems possible, especially since The Invisible Man will be the only new wide release.
Best Picture Leads to Box Office
Following its Academy Award win for Best Picture, Neon’s Parasite finally entered the top 10 last frame, on its 19th weekend of release. It ranked seventh place, or eighth if factoring in the extended weekend.
This frame it remained in the top 10, ranking in eighth place again, with a -47.0% decline to $3.0M.
That’s a milder drop than for several other Best Picture winners in their second weekend post-win, such as -56.2% for The Shape of Water, -60.8% for Moonlight, -47.3% for Spotlight, or -62.7% for Birdman.
However, it was a slightly steeper drop than -45.1% for last year’s winner Green Book.
Heeding the Call
Disney and 20th Century Studios’ animal adventure The Call of The Wild called out to second place with with $24.7M.
Compared to other animal-themed adventure movies, that’s +13.4% ahead of Dolittle and +15.2% ahead of Pete’s Dragon, though -35.6% behind The Legend of Tarzan.
Call came in higher than virtually all pre-release projections. On one popular box office prediction website, the highest that any user predicted was $19.0M.
Call‘s estimated audience was split exactly 50-50 between males and females, and was 62% age 25+.
Hedge Your Bets
Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog held onto the top spot with a -54.8% decline to $26.1M.
Compared to other “video games in real life” movies, that sophomore drop was about even with Pokemon: Detective Pikachu at -53.8% and Tron: Legacy at -56.4%, but steeper than Ready Player One at -41.0%.
Joke’s on You
WarnerMedia’s Impractical Jokers: The Movie, opened with $2.6M in 357 theaters. Its $7,302 per-theater average marked the weekend’s best average among films playing in more than 30 theaters.
Based on the truTV show where four best friends give each other increasingly audacious dares, the film plans to expand wider next weekend.
2006’s Borat, another television comedy adaptation which filmed real situations, started with $26.4M on 837 screens. Its $31,607 average more than quadrupled Jokers‘ average.
2002’s Jackass: The Movie, another television adaptation which featured best friends performing stunts and dares, opened with $22.7M on 2,509 screens. Its $9,072 average was a bit higher than Jokers as well.
Oh, Boy
STX’s horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II didn’t make much of a dent, opening in fifth place with $5.8M.
That’s -45.9% behind the opening of the original The Boy in January 2016, though it matches the original’s fifth place rank.
How’d This Weekend Compare?
Total box office this weekend was $102.2M. That’s -34.5% below last weekend. It’s also -20.1% behind this same weekend last year, when How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World led with $55.0M.
The Year So Far
Year-to-date box office stands at $1.43B. That’s +4.8% above this same date last year, down from +6.8% after last weekend.
While 2020 year-to-date is running ahead of 2019, it’s falling below 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 through the same point.
Most analysts project this year’s domestic box office will ultimately fall below last year, but the early trajectory is defying that prediction.
Studios
Sony is the top studio of the year so far, at $427.3M. Universal ranks second with $268.9M. Disney (including 20th Century Studios films) ranks third with $259.4M.
While it’s virtually certain that Disney will end the year as the top studio, they’re in third place right now.
Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, FEB. 21 – SUN, FEB. 23
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Sonic The Hedgehog
|$26,192,294
|-55%
|4,198
|31
|$6,239
|$106,493,965
|2
|Paramount
|2
|The Call Of The Wild
|$24,791,624
|—
|3,752
|—
|$6,608
|$24,791,624
|1
|20th Century Studios
|3
|Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey
|$6,802,003
|-60%
|3,565
|-671
|$1,908
|$72,326,018
|3
|Warner Bros.
|4
|Bad Boys For Life
|$5,843,978
|-49%
|2,972
|-213
|$1,966
|$191,159,623
|6
|Sony / Columbia
|5
|Brahms: The Boy II
|$5,823,006
|—
|2,151
|—
|$2,707
|$5,823,006
|1
|STX Entertainment
|6
|Fantasy Island
|$4,270,479
|-65%
|2,784
|0
|$1,534
|$20,257,549
|2
|Sony Pictures
|7
|1917
|$4,216,890
|-48%
|2,725
|-359
|$1,547
|$151,804,359
|9
|Universal Pictures
|8
|Parasite
|$3,010,526
|-47%
|1,803
|-198
|$1,670
|$48,832,019
|20
|NEON
|9
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|$2,875,302
|-48%
|2,126
|-284
|$1,352
|$310,839,725
|11
|Sony Pictures
|10
|The Photograph
|$2,785,655
|-77%
|2,516
|0
|$1,107
|$17,630,295
|2
|Universal Pictures
|11
|Dolittle
|$1,850,385
|-62%
|2,265
|-604
|$817
|$74,494,675
|6
|Universal
|12
|Downhill
|$1,438,219
|-69%
|2,311
|10
|$622
|$7,410,479
|2
|Fox Searchlight
|13
|The Gentlemen
|$1,231,117
|-55%
|1,133
|-669
|$1,087
|$33,628,459
|5
|STX Entertainment
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Impractical Jokers: The Movie
|$2,606,873
|—
|357
|—
|$7,302
|$2,606,873
|1
|truTV
|2
|Las Píldoras De Mi Novio
|$1,396,140
|—
|350
|—
|$3,989
|$1,396,140
|1
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|3
|Knives Out
|$1,069,376
|-50%
|949
|-205
|$1,127
|$163,708,563
|13
|Lionsgate
|4
|Little Women
|$711,178
|-54%
|633
|-402
|$1,124
|$106,953,449
|9
|Sony Pictures
|5
|Portrait of a Lady on Fire
|$693,218
|62%
|130
|108
|$5,332
|$1,428,332
|12
|NEON
|6
|The Lodge
|$626,969
|368%
|322
|301
|$1,947
|$923,251
|3
|Neon
|7
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|$565,707
|-59%
|558
|-434
|$1,014
|$514,129,079
|10
|Disney
|8
|Frozen II
|$500,072
|-41%
|424
|-292
|$1,179
|$476,576,425
|14
|Disney
|9
|Jojo Rabbit
|$451,362
|-54%
|385
|-99
|$1,172
|$32,713,966
|19
|Fox Searchlight
|10
|Gretel & Hansel
|$318,226
|-79%
|733
|-912
|$434
|$15,050,796
|4
|United Artists Releasing
|11
|Just Mercy
|$261,802
|-66%
|423
|-423
|$619
|$35,403,442
|9
|Warner Bros.
|12
|The Assistant
|$216,294
|4%
|167
|85
|$1,295
|$797,301
|4
|Bleecker Street
|13
|Spies in Disguise
|$197,414
|-59%
|263
|-256
|$751
|$66,167,073
|9
|20th Century Fox
|14
|Ford v. Ferrari
|$171,643
|-54%
|214
|-79
|$802
|$117,337,198
|15
|20th Century Fox
|15
|The Turning
|$127,200
|-77%
|315
|-295
|$404
|$15,345,435
|5
|Universal Pictures
|16
|A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
|$57,325
|-49%
|112
|-29
|$512
|$61,610,598
|14
|Sony Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Emma.
|$234,482
|—
|5
|—
|$46,896
|$234,482
|1
|Focus Features
|2
|CatVideoFest 2020
|$217,927
|—
|30
|—
|$7,264
|$217,927
|1
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|3
|Bombshell
|$65,707
|-48%
|80
|-48
|$821
|$31,641,507
|11
|Lionsgate
|4
|Uncut Gems
|$60,798
|-65%
|92
|-126
|$661
|$49,929,594
|11
|A24
|5
|Seberg
|$60,487
|—
|3
|—
|$20,162
|$60,487
|1
|Amazon Studios
|6
|Underwater
|$52,892
|15%
|85
|8
|$622
|$17,183,099
|7
|20th Century Fox
|7
|The Traitor
|$50,054
|-1%
|45
|16
|$1,112
|$221,278
|4
|Sony Pictures Classics
|8
|Ordinary Love
|$43,620
|85%
|22
|19
|$1,983
|$74,880
|2
|9
|Joker
|$39,972
|-47%
|90
|-75
|$444
|$335,395,131
|21
|Warner Bros.
|10
|Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
|$37,828
|—
|4
|—
|$9,457
|$37,828
|1
|Magnolia Pictures
|11
|The Last Full Measure
|$36,314
|-59%
|83
|-38
|$438
|$2,853,208
|5
|Roadside Attractions
|12
|Beanpole
|$30,979
|91%
|29
|22
|$1,068
|$109,783
|4
|Kino Lorber Films
|13
|2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films
|$30,203
|-85%
|37
|-98
|$816
|$3,262,539
|4
|Magnolia Pictures ShortsTV w/ Magnolia Pictures
|14
|And Then We Danced
|$29,571
|27%
|19
|12
|$1,556
|$86,306
|3
|Muisc Box Films
|15
|The Times of Bill Cunningham
|$29,178
|-30%
|8
|6
|$3,647
|$81,673
|2
|Greenwich Entertainment
|16
|The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
|$21,411
|—
|18
|—
|$1,190
|$78,934
|21
|Zeitgeist Films
|17
|Weathering With You
|$21,244
|-68%
|15
|-17
|$1,416
|$7,758,333
|6
|GKIDS
|18
|Ride Your Wave
|$19,643
|—
|12
|—
|$1,637
|$320,432
|1
|GKIDS
|19
|The Grudge
|$18,630
|-64%
|41
|-30
|$454
|$21,216,148
|8
|Sony Pictures
|20
|Judy
|$16,242
|-33%
|34
|-9
|$478
|$24,285,724
|22
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|21
|Come and See
|$16,053
|—
|1
|—
|$16,053
|$16,053
|1
|Janus Films
|22
|The Song Of Names
|$15,416
|-59%
|25
|-26
|$617
|$1,034,794
|9
|Sony Pictures Classics
|23
|Incitement
|$13,819
|-31%
|11
|-10
|$1,256
|$119,513
|4
|Greenwich Entertainment
|24
|Corpus Christi
|$11,874
|156%
|5
|4
|$2,375
|$35,176
|2
|Film Movement
|25
|Tread
|$10,585
|—
|13
|—
|$814
|$10,585
|1
|Gravitas Ventures
|26
|Premature
|$9,909
|—
|4
|—
|$2,477
|$9,909
|1
|IFC Films / Sundance Selects
|27
|Olympic Dreams
|$9,655
|4%
|35
|32
|$276
|$20,725
|2
|IFC Films
|28
|The Cordillera of Dreams
|$6,311
|42%
|8
|6
|$789
|$15,977
|2
|Icarus Films
|29
|Cunningham
|$6,022
|-6%
|8
|-4
|$753
|$252,454
|11
|Magnolia Pictures
|30
|Pain and Glory
|$5,989
|-67%
|17
|-2
|$352
|$4,562,322
|21
|Sony Pictures Classics
|31
|First Lady
|$4,699
|-92%
|16
|-52
|$294
|$85,350
|2
|ArtAffects Entertainment
|32
|Enter the Fat Dragon
|$4,330
|-80%
|3
|-8
|$1,443
|$42,891
|2
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|33
|Young Ahmed
|$4,216
|—
|2
|—
|$2,108
|$13,325
|1
|Kino Lorber Films
|34
|Buffaloed
|$4,001
|-71%
|3
|-6
|$1,334
|$25,383
|2
|Magnolia Pictures
|35
|Clemency
|$3,861
|-52%
|8
|2
|$483
|$361,721
|9
|Neon
|36
|Varda by Agnes
|$3,221
|223%
|4
|2
|$805
|$155,271
|14
|Janus Films
|37
|L’innocente
|$2,884
|-60%
|1
|0
|$2,884
|$17,876
|2
|Film Movement
|38
|Just One More Kiss
|$2,420
|—
|2
|—
|$1,210
|$2,420
|1
|Indican Pictures
|39
|You Go To My Head
|$2,398
|-52%
|2
|1
|$1,199
|$8,536
|2
|First Run Features
|40
|Ip Man 4: The Finale
|$2,286
|-43%
|2
|-2
|$1,143
|$3,956,031
|9
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|41
|Zombi Child
|$2,001
|170%
|3
|-1
|$667
|$19,712
|5
|Film Movement
|42
|Stuffed
|$1,266
|—
|2
|—
|$633
|$14,740
|19
|Music Box Films
|43
|Goldie
|$1,200
|—
|10
|—
|$120
|$1,200
|1
|Film Movement
|44
|Edie
|$600
|—
|1
|—
|$600
|$70,738
|25
|Music Box Films
|45
|The White Sheik
|$437
|—
|1
|—
|$437
|$46,508
|9
|Rialto Pictures
|46
|Kind Hearts and Coronets (2019 Re-Issue)
|$205
|-92%
|1
|-2
|$205
|$33,395
|13
|Rialto Pictures
|47
|Synonyms
|$199
|-41%
|1
|0
|$199
|$204,955
|18
|Kino Lorber
|48
|The Doors: Break On Thru – A Celebration Of Ray Manzarek
|$153
|-96%
|1
|-14
|$153
|$187,309
|2
|Trafalgar Releasing
|49
|Mr. Klein
|$111
|-60%
|1
|0
|$111
|$191,680
|25
|Rialto Pictures
|50
|Temblores
|$56
|—
|1
|—
|$56
|$23,911
|14
|Film Movement
Share this post