Studio Weekend Estimates: Spider-Man: Far From Home Repeats at No. 1 w/ $45.3M; Crawl Eats Up $12M; Stuber Stalls Out w/ $8M

With no new major competition in the marketplace, Spider-Man: Far From Home easily swung back into the top spot at the box office in its second weekend with an estimated $45.3 million, a drop of 51% from its $92.5 million three-day opening. Elsewhere, Toy Story 4 remained strong in second place while new wide openers Crawl and Stuber debuted to mixed results.

With a fantastic $274.5 million in its first 13 days of release, Far From Home is currently pacing about 18% ahead of its its predecessor Spider-Man: Homecoming, which had $225.2 million by the same point. That comparison isn’t entirely fair, however, given that Far From Home got an early Tuesday start over the 4th of July holiday week, an advantage Homecoming didn’t enjoy. In terms of the MCU overall, Far From Home currently stands as the 15th highest-grossing title in the superhero franchise, having surpassed Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($259.7 million) on Sunday.

Second place went to Toy Story 4, another blockbuster holdover that benefitted from no new direct competition (a scenario that will change drastically next weekend with the release of Disney’s sure-to-be-massive live-action remake of The Lion King). Dropping roughly 39% to an estimated $20.7 million, the third sequel in the long-running Pixar franchise now stands at $346.4 million through the end of its fourth weekend, pacing it 2% ahead of 2010’s Toy Story 3 (though adjusted for inflation, it’s actually running a bit behind its predecessor). Toy Story 4 is now the fifth highest-grossing Pixar release of all time, just behind Inside Out ($356.4 million) and just ahead of Finding Nemo, which brought in $339.7 million way back in 2003 (which would be around $473 million in today’s dollars).

The alligator thriller Crawl debuted in third place with an estimated $12 million, putting it in similar territory to the shark thriller 47 Meters Down, which opened with $11.2 million in June 2017. The Paramount release, which debuted in 3,170 locations, boasts surprisingly strong reviews for a genre film, with an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on its 76% Audience Score on RT, audiences also seem to be enjoying it, which likely helped propel its box office this weekend. With a budget of just $13.5 million, this one is already looking like a profitable venture for the studio.

Fourth place went to the weekend’s other new wide release Stuber, which brought in a rather disappointing $8 million from 3,050 locations. The buddy comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista garnered mixed reviews (it has a 47% on Rotten Tomatoes), while audiences gave it an okay “B” CinemaScore. A common comp for this one has been last summer’s Tag, another R-rated male-driven comedy, though that film fared much better with an opening weekend of $14.9 million on its way to a $54.7 million total in North America.

Universal’s sleeper hit Yesterday continued strong in fifth place with an estimated $6.7 million, a drop of just 33% from its sophomore frame. The musical rom-com now has a very good $48.3 million after 17 days of release.

Also holding remarkably well was Disney’s Aladdin, which brought in an estimated $5.9 million in sixth place, a drop of just 21% from last weekend. That gives the live-action blockbuster a total of $331.5 million through the end of its eighth weekend. It will likely suffer a sharper drop next weekend with the release of Disney stablemate The Lion King.

In seventh, Annabelle Comes Home grossed $5.5 million in its third weekend, giving the horror threequel $60.7 million to date. Just behind it was the A24 horror film Midsommar, which dipped 46% to $3.5 million in its second weekend for an $18.6 million total after ten days of release.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Universal’s The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Sony’s Men in Black: International, which brought in an estimated $3.1 million and $2.2 million in their sixth and fifth weekends, respectively. The total for the animated sequel now stands at $147.1 million, while the sci-fi comedy reboot has $ million to date.

Limited Release:

A24’s The Farewell had a sensational debut this weekend, with the comedy-drama starring Crazy Rich Asians breakout Awkwafina grossing $351K from just four locations for a per-screen average of over $87K, the highest of the year so far. The film, which will expand to further top markets over the next couple of weekends before going wide of August 2, currently boasts a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Overseas Update:

The Lion King got off to a solid early start in China with an estimated $54.1 million ahead of its U.S. release. As Disney notes, that’s a higher opening total in the country than Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast or The Jungle Book.

Spider-Man: Far From Home took in an estimated $100 million overseas this weekend, bringing its international total to $572.5 million, which Sony notes is the highest tally of any Spider-Man film to date. The MCU title’s worldwide total now stands at a whopping $847 million after just 17 days and it will soon surpass Spider-Man: Homecoming, which finished its global run with $880.1 million. The highest-performing overseas markets are China ($191.8 million), Korea ($49.7 million), the U.K. ($28.6 million) and Mexico ($24.1 million).

Toy Story 4 grossed an estimated $48.1 million in 45 markets this weekend, bringing its international cume to $424.7 million and its global total to $771.1 million to date. The highest-grossing territory currently is Mexico with a huge $66.1 million, followed by the U.K. at $53.7 million and China with $28.6 million.

Annabelle Comes Home had a solid third weekend internationally, bringing in an estimated $18.1 million from 78 markets. The WB release’s overseas tally now stands at $112.8 million (nearly twice what it’s brought in Stateside), while it’s brought in $173.6 million globally.

Aladdin took in $14.6 million overseas for an international total of $628.7 million and a worldwide tally of $960.2 million. The film has brought in a massive $88.1 million in Japan, $73.7 million in Korea and $53.3 million in China.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JUL. 12 – SUN, JUL. 14

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Spider-Man: Far from Home $45,300,000 -51% 4,634 0 $9,776 $274,529,305 2 Sony / Columbia 2 Toy Story 4 $20,665,000 -39% 4,210 -330 $4,909 $346,369,574 4 Disney 3 Crawl $12,000,000 — 3,170 — $3,785 $12,000,000 1 Paramount Pictures 4 Stuber $8,043,000 — 3,050 — $2,637 $8,043,000 1 20th Century Fox 5 Yesterday $6,750,000 -33% 2,755 141 $2,450 $48,316,525 3 Universal Pictures 6 Aladdin $5,873,000 -22% 2,557 -201 $2,297 $331,489,720 8 Disney 7 Annabelle Comes Home $5,550,000 -41% 3,209 -404 $1,730 $60,760,434 3 Warner Bros. 8 Midsommar $3,551,571 -44% 2,707 0 $1,312 $18,406,842 2 A24 9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 $3,100,000 -34% 2,320 -526 $1,336 $147,137,185 6 Universal 10 Men in Black: International $2,215,000 -41% 1,612 -1104 $1,374 $76,483,597 5 Sony / Columbia 11 Rocketman $1,700,000 -35% 1,332 -77 $1,276 $91,974,910 7 Paramount Pictures 12 Avengers: Endgame $1,692,000 -46% 1,443 -542 $1,173 $851,200,139 12 Disney 13 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $1,375,000 -35% 1,145 -348 $1,201 $167,538,716 9 Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Super 30 $923,912 — 317 — $2,915 $923,912 1 Reliance Entertainment 2 Child’s Play $561,862 -62% 807 -900 $696 $28,387,378 4 United Artists Releasing 3 The Last Black Man in San Francisco $361,613 -16% 207 19 $1,747 $3,336,797 6 A24 4 Late Night $334,642 -40% 330 -63 $1,014 $14,806,837 6 Amazon Studios 5 Wild Rose $294,000 40% 161 98 $1,826 $755,647 4 Neon 6 Pavarotti $255,000 -44% 196 -54 $1,301 $3,500,564 6 CBS Films 7 Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable $250,000 — 205 — $1,220 $250,000 1 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 8 Dark Phoenix $189,000 -57% 200 -226 $945 $65,072,366 6 Fox 9 Ma (2019) $101,000 -43% 152 -45 $664 $45,312,470 7 Universal Pictures 10 A Dog’s Journey $48,000 -19% 111 -5 $432 $22,495,690 9 Universal Pictures