WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: The Little Things Repeats at No. 1 Over Slow Super Bowl Frame

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

As it does every year, the Super Bowl took a sizable bite out of the box office this weekend — though the effect was less apparent than normal given moviegoing’s already historically low ebb. Turnout was also undoubtedly affected by a major “Arctic blast” weather event in the Midwest, as well as a major snowstorm in the Northeast of the country.

With no major new releases over the Friday-Sunday frame, Warner Bros.’ The Little Things repeated in the top spot with an estimated $2.1 million from 2,206 locations after debuting with $4.7 million last weekend. That’s a drop of 55% for the Denzel Washington crime thriller, whose target audience of older males will largely be occupied by the big game today. The domestic total for the film, which is also playing on HBO Max, now stands at $7.8 million through Sunday.

Universal’s The Croods: A New Age continued at a steady pace at No. 2, grossing an estimated $1.76 million in its 11th weekend of release, a dip of just 3% from last weekend. The Dreamworks Animation sequel, whose appeal to families with children makes it more Super Bowl-proof than adult-oriented titles, has grossed $46.02 million to date.

Open Road’s The Marksman came in third place with an estimated $1 million, giving the Liam Neeson thriller $9.11 million after four weeks of release.

Landing in fourth was Wonder Woman 1984, which took in an estimated $905,000 for a total of $40.3 million through the end of its seventh weekend.

Rounding out the top five was Sony’s Monster Hunter, which grossed an estimated $585,000 in its eighth weekend for a total to date of $11.88 million.

Opening in limited release this weekend was Earwig and the Witch, the new Studio Gibhli anime release starring the English-language voice cast of Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves and Dan Stevens. The GKIDS release grossed an estimated $100k from 430 locations in North America.

OVERSEAS

The Little Things took in an estimated $1.4 million this weekend from 22 markets, bringing it to $5.2 million internationally and $14 million worldwide.

The Croods: A New Age grossed an estimated $808,000 from 17 territories, giving it a total of $101.67 million internationally and $147.69 million worldwide.

Finally, Wonder Woman 1984 took in an estimated $653,000 from 43 markets, bringing its overseas cume to $114.2 million and its global total to $154.5 million.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, FEB. 5 – SUN, FEB. 7

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Little Things $2,100,000 -55% 2,206 35 $952 $7,720,268 2 Warner Bros. / New Line 2 The Croods: A New Age $1,760,000 -3% 1,935 34 $910 $46,019,550 11 Universal Pictures 3 The Marksman $1,000,000 -20% 2,018 0 $496 $9,113,445 4 Open Road / Briarcliff Entertainment 4 Wonder Woman 1984 $905,000 -28% 1,818 -46 $498 $40,337,376 7 Warner Bros. 5 Monster Hunter $585,000 -20% 1,467 -48 $399 $11,881,895 8 Sony Pictures 6 News of The World $400,000 -26% 1,537 -137 $260 $10,883,730 7 Universal Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Promising Young Woman $220,000 -17% 923 -133 $238 $4,673,675 7 Focus Features 2 Fatale $170,000 -22% 864 -158 $197 $5,826,242 8 Lionsgate 3 The War With Grandpa $167,333 18% 530 5 $316 $19,824,409 18 101 Studios 4 Earwig and the Witch $99,941 — 430 — $232 $132,768 1 GKIDS 5 Our Friend $95,000 -31% 627 -191 $152 $588,251 3 Gravitas Ventures 6 Come Play $80,000 -14% 166 2 $482 $10,079,736 15 Focus Features 7 Supernova $62,743 -33% 328 -2 $191 $1,855 2 Bleecker Street 8 Pinocchio $48,650 -33% 292 -103 $167 $1,704,755 7 Roadside Attractions 9 Freaky $25,000 -19% 127 -23 $197 $9,023,450 13 Universal Pictures