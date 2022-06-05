Weekend Box Office: Top Gun: Maverick Sets Holdover Record, Jurassic World: Dominion Opens Overseas

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Credit: Scott Garfield. © 2019 Paramount Pictures Corporation. All rights reserved.

Two-Week Cruise

Paramount’s action-adventure sequel Top Gun: Maverick took it to Mach 10 with a projected $86.0 sophomore weekend, declining only -32% to lead for a second frame.

Word of mouth has been superb. For example, the film currently stands as the #44 highest-rated film of all time on IMDb, the top film of the 2020s to date. (The last film to score higher was 2019’s Parasite.) As a result of this incredibly positive reception, Maverick earns the lowest second-weekend percentage drop of any movie to debut above $100M.

Among $100M+ openers, that -32% fall is milder than the other top five lowest declines:

2004’s Shrek 2 (-33%)

2019’s Frozen II (-34%)

2002’s Spider-Man (-38%)

2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens (-40%)

2016’s The Jungle Book (also -40%)

Last weekend, Maverick broke the 15-year record for the biggest Memorial Day weekend of all time. Compared to the other top five films in that category, its drop was milder than:

2007’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (-61%)

2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand (-67%)

2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (-55%)

2013’s Fast and Furious 6 (-64%)

2019’s Aladdin (-53%)

Among Tom Cruise’s other biggest opening weekends, it’s also milder than:

1996’s Mission: Impossible (-52%)

2000’s Mission: Impossible 2 (-53%)

2002’s Minority Report (-39%)

2005’s War of the Worlds (-53%)

2006’s Mission: Impossible III (-48%)

2013’s Oblivion (-52%)

2014’s Edge of Tomorrow (-43%)

2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (-49%)

2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout (-42%)

Maverick has earned $291.6M domestic, $257.0M overseas, and $548.6M globally. Top markets include the U.K. ($47.8M), Australia ($23.4M), Japan ($21.9M), France ($21.0M), and Germany ($12.2M).

Jurassic World Opens Overseas

Ahead of its domestic debut next weekend, Universal’s sci-fi thriller sequel Jurassic World: Dominion opened in 15 overseas markets, earning $55.4M.

Top markets included Mexico ($18.1M) and South Korea ($15.1M). In both markets, Dominion marked the #3 Hollywood opening of the pandemic era, in both nations behind only Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film is scheduled to open next week in other key markets including China, the U.K., Spain, Australia, Germany, and France.

The Doctor is In

After leading for the past three consecutive frames, Disney and Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped -42% to $9.2 in second place.

It debuted with the #11 domestic opening of all time with $187.4M, then fell to the #31 second weekend of all time, the #42 third weekend of all time, the #99 fourth weekend, and now in its fifth frame falls out of the top 100 entirely.

For comparison on that “fifth weekend” metric, several other Marvel comparisons held far better a month+ into their runs: Black Panther ranks #6, Spider-Man: No Way Home ranks #10, Avengers: Infinity War ranks #16, Avengers: Endgame ranks #18, and Guardians of the Galaxy ranks #20.

Multiverse has now earned $388.7M domestically, $520.7M overseas, and $909.4M globally. That’s the top global gross of 2022 to date, and the #2 global gross of the pandemic era behind No Way Home. Top markets to date include the U.K. ($50.3M), South Korea ($49.0M), and Mexico ($39.9M).

Other highlights in the top 10

Based on the television show Bob’s Burgers, 20th Century Studios’ animated comedy The Bob’s Burgers Movie fell -63% to $4.5M, remaining in third place. Among other animated TV-to-movie adaptations, that’s steeper than 2018’s Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (-54%) and 2017’s My Little Pony: The Movie (also -54%), but milder than 2007’s The Simpsons Movie (-66%) and 2007’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force (-72%).

Focus Features’ historical drama sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era declined -48% to $3.0M, falling from fourth to fifth place. Through 17 days, the sequel has earned $35.7M, or -51% behind the original’s $73.6M through the same point in release.

A24’s sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once declines -18% to $2.0M, remaining in sixth place. It’s now earned $60.5M, padding its lead as the top film in the history of indie distributor A24, ahead of 2019’s Uncut Gems ($50.0M), 2017’s Lady Bird ($48.9M), and 2018’s Hereditary ($44.0M).

Neon’s sci-fi horror Crimes of the Future, directed by David Cronenberg, opened in 10th place with $1.1M.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $114.7M, which is:

-35% below last weekend’s total ($177.1M), when Top Gun: Maverick led with $126.7M.

+41% above the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($80.8M), when A Quiet Place Part II led with $47.5M.

-34% below the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($174.0M), when Godzilla: King of the Monsters led with $47.7M.

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $2.84B. That’s:

4.1x this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($692.2M).

-39% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($4.67B).

Top distributors

After Sony Pictures had been the highest-grossing distributor for all of 2022, Paramount took the lead last weekend, and extends that lead again this frame.

Paramount ($725.7M) Sony Pictures ($485.5M) Warner Bros. ($475.9M) Disney ($395.4M) Universal ($250.4M)

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: