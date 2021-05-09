WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Wrath of Man Scores No. 1 Debut w/ $8.1M

Image Courtesy of United Artists Releasing

With high-profile studio titles including Spiral: From the Book of Saw (May 14), Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II (both May 28) all lurking on the near horizon, the domestic box office is close to entering a legitimate summer moviegoing season for the first time since 2019. This weekend is akin to the calm before the (anticipated) storm, with just one (non-tentpole) wide release, United Artists’ Wrath of Man, and one semi-wide release, Sony/Stage 6 Films’ Here Today, arriving in North American theaters.

Wrath of Man, the latest joint from director Guy Ritchie, easily won the weekend with an estimated $8.1M from 2,875 screens. Starring Ritchie’s frequent collaborator Jason Statham, the film fell slightly short of Ritchie’s most recent film, The Gentlemen, which debuted with $10.65M in January 2020, just two months before the pandemic shuttered theaters. That comp, of course, is slightly unfair given current capacity restrictions in many markets and a reticence by many moviegoers to return to cinemas so soon after the introduction of vaccines.

Among pandemic-era releases, the most fitting comp for Wrath of Man is Universal’s bare-knuckled action film Nobody, which opened to $6.8M in March and has so far grossed $24.56M thanks to solid holds in subsequent weeks. Wrath of Man of course benefitted from the reopenings of additional major markets in the weeks since Nobody hit theaters.

Last weekend’s box office champion, the Funimation anime Demon Slayer, slipped to second place in its third frame with an estimated $3.05M, a 52% drop from last weekend’s total. The surprise domestic hit now has a solid $39.6M in the bank.

After slipping a steep 73% in its second frame, Mortal Kombat suffered another precipitous decline, dropping 62% to an estimated $2.38M in is third weekend for a third-place finish. The total for the Warner Bros. release is $37.85M after 17 days in theaters.

Holdovers Godzilla vs. Kong and Raya and the Last Dragon took fourth and fifth place with an estimated $1.93M and $1.87M, respectively. The Warner Bros. kaiju hit is inching up to the $100M mark, with $92.96M after six weeks, while the Disney animated release has $43.82M after 10 weeks.

Open Road’s Separation fell 40% in its sophomore frame to an estimated $1.075M in sixth place, bringing the total for the supernatural horror film to $3.38M to date.

The weekend’s other freshman release, Here Today, grossed an estimated $900k from 1,200 locations in seventh place, representing a somewhat limp debut for the lukewarmly-reviewed title.