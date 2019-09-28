Weekend Estimates: Abominable Summits to Top Spot w/ $20M+ Debut

Saturday Update: Universal, Pearl Studio, and DreamWorks Animation’s Abominable is on track to finish in first place this weekend with an estimated $20 million+ debut, in line with pre-release expectations. The well-reviewed original film earned $5.69 million on opening day Friday, comparable to the $6.43 million start by Warner Bros.’ Smallfoot one year ago this month, as well as the $5.79 million and $5.77 million first days by the same studio’s LEGO Ninjago Movie and Storks, respectively.
Downton Abbey is on course for a second place finish in its sophomore frame as it posted another $4.38 million on Friday, a to-be-expected sharp drop of 68 percent from opening day last week. The hit television-to-cinema release has earned a strong $48.4 million in just eight days of domestic play as it targets a $14 million+ weekend.
Hustlers continued its strong play with another $3.66 million on Friday, off just 33 percent from the same day last week. With $72.8 million in the domestic bank through 15 days, its third frame is looking to tally around $11.6 million.
Ad Astra claimed fourth place with $2.985 million yesterday, down 58 percent from opening day last week. The Brad Pitt film’s eight-day stateside haul stands at $28.4 million as it looks toward a $10.2 million sophomore weekend.
Capping off the top five, It: Chapter Two eased 41 percent from last Friday to $2.85 million yesterday. The horror sequel has earned a healthy $186.4 million domestically thus far. Look for a weekend take around $10 million.
Early weekend estimates are below. Studio updated estimates to follow on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, SEP. 27 – SUN, SEP. 29
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Abominable
|$20,700,000
|—
|4,242
|—
|$4,880
|$20,700,000
|1
|Universal Pictures
|2
|Downton Abbey
|$14,300,000
|-54%
|3,390
|311
|$4,218
|$58,309,850
|2
|Focus Features
|3
|Hustlers
|$11,600,000
|-31%
|3,508
|-17
|$3,307
|$80,764,711
|3
|STX Entertainment
|4
|Ad Astra
|$10,200,000
|-46%
|3,460
|0
|$2,948
|$35,582,600
|2
|20th Century Fox
|5
|It Chapter Two
|$10,000,000
|-41%
|3,611
|-545
|$2,769
|$193,521,049
|4
|Warner Bros
|6
|Rambo: Last Blood
|$8,100,000
|-57%
|3,618
|0
|$2,239
|$32,675,810
|2
|Lionsgate
|7
|Good Boys
|$2,100,000
|-19%
|1,503
|-522
|$1,397
|$80,469,855
|7
|Universal Pictures
|8
|Angel Has Fallen
|$1,600,000
|-34%
|1,652
|-853
|$969
|$67,249,033
|6
|Lionsgate
|9
|The Lion King
|$1,600,000
|-40%
|1,691
|-287
|$946
|$540,022,662
|11
|Walt Disney Pictures
|10
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|$1,300,000
|-11%
|1,100
|-291
|$1,182
|$172,356,465
|9
|Universal Pictures
|11
|Overcomer
|$940,000
|-38%
|1,206
|-612
|$779
|$33,180,049
|6
|Sony Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Judy
|$3,000,000
|—
|461
|—
|$6,508
|$3,000,000
|1
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|2
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|$900,000
|-11%
|935
|-193
|$963
|$18,120,728
|8
|Roadside Attractions
|3
|Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark
|$830,000
|-13%
|756
|-176
|$1,098
|$66,857,005
|8
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|4
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|$760,000
|-41%
|761
|-183
|$999
|$59,475,406
|8
|Paramount Pictures
|5
|Toy Story 4
|$210,000
|-28%
|243
|-48
|$864
|$433,040,800
|15
|Disney
|6
|Ready or Not
|$150,000
|-30%
|201
|-100
|$746
|$28,516,960
|6
|Fox Searchlight
|7
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|$140,000
|-19%
|257
|11
|$545
|$21,985,885
|7
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|8
|Aladdin
|$90,000
|-31%
|124
|-32
|$726
|$355,385,853
|19
|Disney
|9
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|$80,000
|-36%
|149
|-82
|$537
|$26,172,366
|8
|20th Century Fox
|10
|The Zoya Factor
|$30,000
|-62%
|100
|0
|$300
|$135,269
|2
|FIP
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Chhichhore
|$160,000
|-22%
|78
|-20
|$2,051
|$1,948,002
|4
|FIP
|2
|Tod@s Caen
|$85,000
|15%
|60
|-8
|$1,417
|$2,700,634
|5
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|3
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|$5,500
|58%
|4
|-2
|$1,375
|$5,500
|9
|Cohen Media Group
|4
|Britt-Marie Was Here
|$4,500
|4%
|8
|5
|$563
|$4,500
|2
|Cohen Media Group
|5
|Mission Mangal
|$4,000
|2%
|5
|-8
|$800
|$3,663,413
|7
|FIP
