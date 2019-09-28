Weekend Estimates: Abominable Summits to Top Spot w/ $20M+ Debut

Saturday Update: Universal, Pearl Studio, and DreamWorks Animation’s Abominable is on track to finish in first place this weekend with an estimated $20 million+ debut, in line with pre-release expectations. The well-reviewed original film earned $5.69 million on opening day Friday, comparable to the $6.43 million start by Warner Bros.’ Smallfoot one year ago this month, as well as the $5.79 million and $5.77 million first days by the same studio’s LEGO Ninjago Movie and Storks, respectively.

Downton Abbey is on course for a second place finish in its sophomore frame as it posted another $4.38 million on Friday, a to-be-expected sharp drop of 68 percent from opening day last week. The hit television-to-cinema release has earned a strong $48.4 million in just eight days of domestic play as it targets a $14 million+ weekend.

Hustlers continued its strong play with another $3.66 million on Friday, off just 33 percent from the same day last week. With $72.8 million in the domestic bank through 15 days, its third frame is looking to tally around $11.6 million.

Ad Astra claimed fourth place with $2.985 million yesterday, down 58 percent from opening day last week. The Brad Pitt film’s eight-day stateside haul stands at $28.4 million as it looks toward a $10.2 million sophomore weekend.

Capping off the top five, It: Chapter Two eased 41 percent from last Friday to $2.85 million yesterday. The horror sequel has earned a healthy $186.4 million domestically thus far. Look for a weekend take around $10 million.

Early weekend estimates are below. Studio updated estimates to follow on Sunday.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, SEP. 27 – SUN, SEP. 29

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Abominable $20,700,000 — 4,242 — $4,880 $20,700,000 1 Universal Pictures 2 Downton Abbey $14,300,000 -54% 3,390 311 $4,218 $58,309,850 2 Focus Features 3 Hustlers $11,600,000 -31% 3,508 -17 $3,307 $80,764,711 3 STX Entertainment 4 Ad Astra $10,200,000 -46% 3,460 0 $2,948 $35,582,600 2 20th Century Fox 5 It Chapter Two $10,000,000 -41% 3,611 -545 $2,769 $193,521,049 4 Warner Bros 6 Rambo: Last Blood $8,100,000 -57% 3,618 0 $2,239 $32,675,810 2 Lionsgate 7 Good Boys $2,100,000 -19% 1,503 -522 $1,397 $80,469,855 7 Universal Pictures 8 Angel Has Fallen $1,600,000 -34% 1,652 -853 $969 $67,249,033 6 Lionsgate 9 The Lion King $1,600,000 -40% 1,691 -287 $946 $540,022,662 11 Walt Disney Pictures 10 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $1,300,000 -11% 1,100 -291 $1,182 $172,356,465 9 Universal Pictures 11 Overcomer $940,000 -38% 1,206 -612 $779 $33,180,049 6 Sony Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Judy $3,000,000 — 461 — $6,508 $3,000,000 1 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment 2 The Peanut Butter Falcon $900,000 -11% 935 -193 $963 $18,120,728 8 Roadside Attractions 3 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $830,000 -13% 756 -176 $1,098 $66,857,005 8 CBS Films / Lionsgate 4 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $760,000 -41% 761 -183 $999 $59,475,406 8 Paramount Pictures 5 Toy Story 4 $210,000 -28% 243 -48 $864 $433,040,800 15 Disney 6 Ready or Not $150,000 -30% 201 -100 $746 $28,516,960 6 Fox Searchlight 7 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $140,000 -19% 257 11 $545 $21,985,885 7 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 8 Aladdin $90,000 -31% 124 -32 $726 $355,385,853 19 Disney 9 The Art of Racing in the Rain $80,000 -36% 149 -82 $537 $26,172,366 8 20th Century Fox 10 The Zoya Factor $30,000 -62% 100 0 $300 $135,269 2 FIP