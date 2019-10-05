Joker Pacing to Draw October Record $85-95M+ Domestic Debut, Earns $97M Worldwide through Friday

Saturday Update: Joker holds all the cards this weekend as Warner Bros. reports the Todd Phillips-helmed pic scored $39.9 million on opening day domestically Friday, inclusive of Thursday evening’s previews. That sets a new October record, besting Halloween‘s $33.1 million first day last year (which itself surpassed Venom‘s $32.5 million previous October record just weeks before).

Related Coverage: Weekend Forecast: Joker

On the R-rated front, this stands as the fourth highest opening day ever behind It ($50.4 million) and both Deadpool movies ($53 million and $47.3 million, respectively). Joker outstripped the first day takes of other comparable titles like It: Chapter Two ($37 million) and Logan ($33 million).

For writer-director Todd Phillips, Joker‘s opening day bested The Hangover Part II ($31.6 million) as his personal best first day at the box office.

Early reception is largely positive with a 90 percent audience score from Rotten Tomatoes, while critics are more divided at 70 percent.

The studio reports a first day demographic sampling of 64 percent male, 68 percent age 25+, and 34 percent age 35+.

For the weekend, projections remain volatile given the fan-driven nature of this film. Joker‘s proper Friday earnings accounted for 66 percent of opening day when factoring out Thursday night business — somewhat below the 73 percent share of It two years ago and Halloween‘s 77 percent share last year. It’s comparable to Venom (69 percent), though, while matching fellow DC title Batman v Superman‘s 66 percent.

For the weekend, a finish north of Venom‘s $80.3 million October record appears very likely at this stage so long as Friday doesn’t prove abnormally front-loaded (and enthusiastic fan reactions carry over into general word of mouth). Current models point to a domestic weekend tally between $85 million and $95 million for Joker.

Joker Overseas

The DC pic laughed its way to the top internationally as well with $32.7 million from 73 markets on Friday. That brings the overseas cume to $57.2 million after debuting in select countries earlier this week. Through Friday, the film has already earned $97.1 million worldwide.

Notes from the studio are below, followed by our domestic weekend estimates.

Top Friday Openers : Capturing an excellent 77% share of the Top 5 films, UK opened to an estimated £3.8m ($4.7m) from 669 screens, coming in ahead of nearly all the comps and becoming by far the biggest WB opening day of 2019. Mexico generated an estimated Ps 82.3m ($4.2m) from 4,344 screens, dominating with a 81% share of the Top 5 films and ranking as the 2nd biggest opening day EVER for a WB film (behind BATMAN V SUPERMAN). Japan took in an estimated ¥207.9m ($1.9m) from 360 screens, taking the top spot and ranking as the biggest opening day for a WB film in 2019 and the biggest opening day ever for a DC film! Spain debuted to an estimated €1.3m ($1.4m) from 658 screens, securing a 71% share of the Top 5 films, tracking ahead of nearly all the comps and taking the biggest opening day for a WB film in 2019. Korea (Day 3): Won 3.2b ($2.6m) with 57% share of the Top 5 Films. The running cume is now Won 11.1b ($9.2m). Russia (Day 2): RUB 130m ($2.0m) on 1,907 screens, with 66% share of the Top 5 Films and taking the cume to RUB 250m ($3.9m). Australia (Day 2): A$2.3m ($1.6m) on 556 screens and taking 60% share of the Top 5 Films. The cume to date is now A$4.6m ($3.1m). Italy (Day 2): €1.3m ($1.4m) on 780 screens, ranking a clear #1 with a 75% share of the Top 5 Films. The running cume is €2.3m ($2.5m). Brazil (Day 2): R$ 5.5m ($1.3m) on 1,606 screens, dominating with 83% share of the Top 5 Films. The current cume is R$ 11.9m ($2.9m). Indonesia (Day 3): IDR 14.7b ($1.0m), continuing to control the market with a 95% share of the Top 5 Films. The current cume is now IDR 38.1b ($2.7m). UAE (Day 2): AED 3.5m ($960k) on 85 screens capturing 55% share of the Top 5 Films and bringing the cume to AED 6.8m ($1.9m).

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, OCT. 4 – SUN, OCT. 6

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Joker $91,500,000 — 4,374 — $20,919 $91,500,000 1 Warner Bros. 2 Abominable $12,400,000 -40% 4,248 6 $2,919 $38,233,115 2 Universal Pictures 3 Downton Abbey $7,900,000 -45% 3,548 158 $2,227 $73,526,935 3 Focus Features 4 Hustlers $6,100,000 -46% 3,030 -478 $2,013 $91,121,880 4 STX Entertainment 5 It Chapter Two $5,200,000 -49% 3,163 -448 $1,644 $202,050,157 5 Warner Bros 6 Judy $4,500,000 54% 1,458 997 $3,086 $8,958,443 2 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment 7 Ad Astra $4,400,000 -56% 2,910 -550 $1,512 $43,505,768 3 20th Century Fox 8 Rambo: Last Blood $3,400,000 -60% 2,900 -718 $1,172 $39,673,895 3 Lionsgate 9 Good Boys $820,000 -60% 1,006 -497 $815 $81,962,620 8 Universal Pictures 10 The Lion King $700,000 -58% 1,034 -657 $677 $541,296,057 12 Walt Disney Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Angel Has Fallen $550,000 -64% 831 -821 $662 $68,295,715 7 Lionsgate 2 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $520,000 -56% 682 -418 $762 $173,079,340 10 Universal Pictures 3 The Peanut Butter Falcon $500,000 -44% 623 -312 $803 $18,997,929 9 Roadside Attractions 4 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $460,000 -43% 577 -182 $797 $67,500,726 9 CBS Films / Lionsgate 5 Overcomer $400,000 -56% 672 -534 $595 $33,900,991 7 Sony Pictures 6 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $325,000 -55% 481 -280 $676 $59,982,856 9 Paramount Pictures 7 Toy Story 4 $240,000 19% 243 0 $988 $433,323,004 16 Disney 8 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $95,000 -28% 145 -112 $655 $22,109,825 8 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 9 Aladdin $65,000 -26% 105 -19 $619 $355,478,228 20 Disney 10 The Art of Racing in the Rain $55,000 -24% 103 -46 $534 $26,255,078 9 20th Century Fox 11 Ready or Not $50,000 -64% 125 -76 $400 $28,610,107 7 Fox Searchlight

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Lucy In The Sky $60,000 — 37 — $1,622 $60,000 1 Fox Searchlight 2 Chhichhore $30,000 -78% 33 -45 $909 $1,987,134 5 FIP 3 Britt-Marie Was Here $8,500 76% 9 1 $944 $8,500 3 Cohen Media Group 4 Tel Aviv on Fire $7,000 32% 6 2 $1,167 $7,000 10 Cohen Media Group

Friday Report: Warner Bros., DC, and Todd Phillips’ Joker kicked off the weekend in strong fashion with an estimated $13.3 million from shows beginning at 4pm on Thursday. That sets a new all-time October record, besting last year’s Venom — which earned $10 million from shows beginning at 5pm.

Joker‘s start also registered just behind the $13.5 million Thursday night earned by It two years ago, which stands as the R-rated record, while topping It: Chapter Two ($10.5 million) and Logan ($9.5 million) by significant margins.

It should be noted, however, that weekend projections remain in flux given the early start time and initial fan rush expected for Joker.

Internationally, Joker took in $19 million including previews ($18.7 million without), bringing the running overseas cume to $24.6 million in 47 markets.

The studio’s overseas notes:

Top Thursday Openers : Russia dominated with an incredible 82% share of the Top 5 films, grossing RUB 120m ($1.8m) on 1,907 screens, coming in above nearly all the comps and claiming the 2nd biggest opening day for WB in 2019 (behind IT CHAPTER TWO). With a 60% share of the Top 5 films in the market, Australia generated an estimated A$2.3m ($1.5m) on 556 screens, ranking ahead of nearly all comps. Italy debuted to an outstanding €1.1m ($1.2m) on 788 screens, ranking a clear #1 with a 79% share of the Top 5 Films and tracking ahead of all comps, with the exception of IT CHAPTER TWO. These results are also the 3rd highest opening day for a WB film in 2019. Brazil opened to an estimated R$ 4.3m ($1.0m) on 1,606 screens, with 85% share of the Top 5 Films and ranking as the biggest opening day for a WB Film in 2019. Including previews, the cume to date is R$ 6.4m ($1.5m). UAE produced an estimated AED 3.3m ($896k) on 85 screens, boasting as the 2nd biggest opening day ever for a WB film (behind BATMAN V SUPERMAN). Taiwan took in an estimated NT$ 17m ($582k) on 221 screens, taking the top spot with 78% share of the Top 5 Films. This ranks as the biggest opening day for a WB film in 2019. Peru opened to an estimated PEN 1.9m ($563k) on 308 screens, ranking #1 with 88% share of the Top 5 Films and coming in as the biggest opening day for a WB film in 2019. Continuing Markets: Korea: Won 5.2b ($4.3m), ranking #1 with 52% share of the Top 5 Films. The running cume is now Won 7.9b ($6.6m). Indonesia: IDR 11.3b ($791k), continuing to dominate with a staggering 98% share of the Top 5 Films. The current cume is now IDR 23.4b ($1.6m). India: INR 41.1m ($582k), ranking as the top U.S. film in the market and taking the cume to INR 104.6m ($1.5m). We open in an additional 26 markets today, which will take our release to 73 total markets, including the UK, Spain and Mexico.

More updates throughout the weekend.