Weekend Estimates: The Lion King Adds $75M+ In Second Frame; Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Banking On Career-Best $40M+ Debut for Tarantino

Saturday Update: Disney’s b will once again reign atop the box office this weekend as the studio reports their remake added $22.3 million on Friday, bringing its eight-day domestic haul to $297.6 million. Friday’s earnings were 71 percent down from opening day last week, a bit sharper of a decline than expected after early week performance, but still a positive lead-in for its second frame. Boxoffice now projects a $77 million sophomore weekend.

Debuting in a strong second place yesterday, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood earned $16.85 million on opening day, including Thursday night’s previously reported $5.8 million earnings. That overall opening day compares well with recent adult-driven fare such as John Wick: Chapter 3 ($22.6 million), Bohemian Rhapsody ($18.8 million), A Star Is Born ($15.7 million), and Dunkirk ($19.7 million). This also tops the auteur filmmaker’s Django Unchained ($15.0 million) and Inglourious Basterds ($14.4 million) for his career best opening day gross.

Tarantino’s latest has positive markers from critics (86 percent) and audiences (78 percent) on Rotten Tomatoes as of this morning, with stars DiCaprio, Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Al Pacino providing additional incentive to keep attracting adult moviegoers through the rest of summer. Boxoffice projects a $45 million opening weekend based on Friday’s performance, while Sony itself now projects $40.2 million. Both estimates would peg Hollywood above Tarantino’s previous best career opening weekend (Basterds‘ $38.05 million).

Early weekend estimates are below with updated studio estimates to follow on Sunday.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JUL. 26 – SUN, JUL. 28

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Lion King $77,000,000 -60% 4,725 0 $16,296 $352,251,534 2 Walt Disney Pictures 2 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $45,000,000 — 3,659 — $12,298 $45,000,000 1 Sony Pictures 3 Spider-Man: Far from Home $12,700,000 -40% 3,851 -564 $3,298 $344,955,270 4 Sony / Columbia 4 Toy Story 4 $10,300,000 -34% 3,610 -140 $2,853 $396,056,506 6 Disney 5 Crawl $3,700,000 -39% 2,720 -450 $1,360 $31,162,793 3 Paramount Pictures 6 Yesterday $3,100,000 -38% 2,550 -112 $1,216 $63,441,550 5 Universal Pictures 7 Aladdin $2,800,000 -31% 1,798 -307 $1,557 $345,940,586 10 Disney 8 Stuber $1,800,000 -56% 2,150 -900 $837 $20,221,989 3 20th Century Fox 9 Annabelle Comes Home $1,500,000 -42% 1,287 -694 $1,166 $69,676,963 5 Warner Bros. 10 The Secret Life of Pets 2 $855,000 -44% 1,001 -379 $854 $153,661,255 8 Universal

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Farewell $1,600,000 40% 135 100 $11,852 $3,737,687 3 A24 2 Avengers: Endgame $800,000 -47% 580 -405 $1,379 $856,423,749 14 Disney 3 Midsommar $725,000 -55% 626 -479 $1,158 $24,268,045 4 A24 4 Rocketman $455,000 -53% 518 -202 $878 $94,938,917 9 Paramount Pictures 5 Dark Phoenix $100,000 -47% 145 -40 $690 $65,573,972 8 Fox

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable $26,000 -57% 63 -75 $413 $541,428 3 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 2 Dumbo $14,000 -60% 45 -20 $311 $114,737,689 18 Walt Disney Pictures

Friday Update: Sony reports this morning that Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood bagged a strong $5.8 million weekend kickoff from Thursday’s opening evening shows. While the studio continues to project a $30 million weekend, this start puts the film on a trajectory to shoot past that.

By comparison, Hollywood‘s Thursday start was just behind John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘s $5.9 million two months ago, while coming in a few ticks ahead of Dunkirk‘s $5.5 million in July 2017. Worth noting, however, is that the Tarantino pic began shows earlier in the day at 4pm — compared to the typical 6pm-7pm window.

Research firm Movio also notes Hollywood‘s pre-sale audience is skewing heavily toward millennial males with 72 percent of the audience being comprised of men and 52 percent between the ages of 22 and 40. The firm notes this is above the respective 52 percent and 32 percent averages of typical audience trends.

We’ll have more updates throughout the weekend, one in which Disney’s The Lion King is widely expected to hold on to the top spot in its second frame.