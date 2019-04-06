Weekend Estimates: Shazam! Strikes $52M+ Domestic Launch; Pet Sematary Digs Up $22M+ Start; Dumbo Adding $19M+

Saturday Update: Warner Bros.’ Shazam! is living up to expectations this weekend as the studio reports the film earned $20.5 million on opening day Friday — including Thursday night’s $5.9 million, but excluding March 23’s $3.325 million Fandango preview earnings.

Comp-wise, the first day is similar to Ant-Man‘s $22.65 million back in July 2015, while coming in well ahead of Power Rangers‘ $14.9 million two years ago.

Internationally, Shazam! added $29.2 million from 79 markets on Friday, bringing the total overseas cume to $44.0 million. Those figures include a $15.3 million opening day in China on Friday, while excluding that country’s flash estimate of $9.8 million on Saturday.

Other overseas highlights from the studio include:

Confirmed Friday results out of China came in at RMB 102.5m ($15.3m) on approximately 20,520 screens, ranking as the #1 U.S. Film in the market (rank #2 overall behind the opening of a local title). Saturday Flash Figures are coming in at an estimated RMB 66m ($9.8m) taking the running cume to RMB 168.5m ($25.1m). Note that the flash Saturday numbers are not included in the running international cume reported above.

Mexico opened to an excellent Ps 30.1m ($1.6m) on 2,829 screens with a nearly 50% share of the Top 5 films. These opening day results are ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy by +22%, Ant-Man by +21% and Captain America: First Avenger by +13%.

UK alsoopened to strong results, generating an estimated £1.2m ($1.5m) on 620 screens, taking the top spot with a 35% share of the Top 5 films. These results are coming in +4% over Captain America: First Avenger and roughly on par with Ant-Man. Including previews, the running cume is now £1.3m ($1.7m).

India released to an estimated INR 35.3m ($511k) on 1,138 screens, ranking as the #1 U.S. Film in the market. Opening day results are more than double Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy and +19% ahead of Wonder Woman.

And Spain debuted to an estimated €340k ($382k) on 441 screens, narrowly ranking #2 and tracking +27% ahead of Ant-Man.

Russia (Day 2): RMB 60m ($915k) on 3,072 screens and maintaining a clear #1 with over 50% share of the Top 5 films. The cume to date is RMB 122m ($1.9m).

Brazil (Day 2): R$ 3.0m ($774k) on 1,509 screens, continuing at #1 with a 55% share of the Top 5 films. The running cume is now R$ 3.3m ($848k).

Australia (Day 2): A$957k ($681k) on 507 screens, holding at #1 with a 45% share of the Top 5 five films. The cume is currently A$1.9m ($1.3m).

UAE (Day 2): AED 2.1m ($572k) on 110 screens, #1 with a cume of AED 4.4m ($1.2m).

Korea (Day 3): Won 642.4m ($565k) on 1,143 screens, rank #1 with the 3-day cume coming to Won 1.9b ($1.6m).

Taiwan (Day 3): Rank #1 with NT$15.0m ($486k) from 248 screens and bringing the cume to date to NT$55.5m ($1.8m).

Indonesia (Day 3): IDR 6.1b ($430k) on 1,029 screens, holding a 67% share of the Top 5 films. The running cume is now IDR 37.7b ($2.6m).

Thailand (Day 2): Baht 11.8m ($373k) on 632 screens capturing a massive 82% share of the Top 5 films. The running cume is Baht 31.9m ($1.0m).

France (Day 3): €317k ($356k) on 566 screens, continuing to rank #1 on Friday. The 3-day cume stands at £1.0m ($1.1m).

Back on the domestic front, Pet Sematary bowed to $10 million on Friday, slightly below optimistic pre-release tracking but generally within expectations as the horror remake heads toward an opening weekend in the mid-$20 million range.

Meanwhile, Dumbo added $4.932 million on Friday, while Us ($4.37 million) and Captain Marvel ($3.472 million) capped off the top five. The Best of Enemies debuted to $1.62 million.

Early weekend estimates are below.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, APR. 5 – SUN, APR. 7

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Shazam! $53,000,000 — 4,217 — $12,568 $56,325,000 3 Warner Bros. 2 Pet Sematary $25,000,000 — 3,585 — $6,974 $25,000,000 1 Paramount Pictures 3 Dumbo $19,500,000 -58% 4,259 0 $4,579 $77,547,489 2 Walt Disney Pictures 4 Us (2019) $14,800,000 -55% 3,512 -231 $4,214 $153,382,995 3 Universal Pictures 5 Captain Marvel $13,000,000 -37% 3,573 -412 $3,638 $374,451,563 5 Disney 6 The Best of Enemies $5,300,000 — 1,705 — $3,109 $5,300,000 1 STX Entertainment 7 Five Feet Apart $3,800,000 -39% 2,484 -362 $1,530 $41,691,252 4 CBS Films 8 Unplanned $3,700,000 -42% 1,516 457 $2,441 $12,967,510 2 Pure Flix 9 Wonder Park $2,400,000 -52% 2,281 -1023 $1,052 $42,340,513 4 Paramount 10 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $2,200,000 -50% 1,928 -857 $1,141 $156,907,245 10 Universal / DreamWorks Animation 11 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral $1,300,000 -51% 1,101 -822 $1,181 $72,248,801 6 Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Hotel Mumbai $1,800,000 -44% 930 6 $1,935 $6,441,101 3 Bleecker Street 2 The Mustang $800,000 34% 181 0 $4,420 $2,074,695 4 Focus Features 3 No Manches Frida 2 $390,000 -57% 275 -148 $1,418 $8,722,127 4 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films 4 The Aftermath $380,000 2% 344 183 $1,105 $1,108,573 4 Fox Searchlight 5 Alita: Battle Angel $170,000 -67% 311 -365 $547 $85,316,502 8 20th Century Fox 6 Green Book $140,000 -47% 213 -234 $657 $84,768,211 21 Universal Pictures 7 Cold Pursuit $68,000 -1% 118 -24 $576 $32,050,385 9 Lionsgate / Summit

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Ralph Breaks the Internet $33,000 -14% 62 -30 $532 $201,094,421 20 Disney 2 Mary Poppins Returns $27,000 -46% 52 -32 $519 $171,957,087 16 Disney 3 Faith, Hope & Love $12,500 -39% 8 -1 $1,563 $161,438 4 ArtAffects Entertainment 4 The Kid $10,500 -77% 22 -55 $477 $1,484,469 5 Lionsgate 5 Cliffs of Freedom $1,750 — 4 — $438 $1,750 6

Friday Report: Warner Bros. and DC’s Shazam! opened to a strong $5.9 million bow from Thursday night’s early shows, setting the stage for a very healthy weekend ahead.

This follows the $3.325 million earnings from Fandango previews on March 23. The studio is currently rolling the latter amount into Thursday night’s haul, making for an overall $9.225 million entry into Friday — all of which is expected to be counted in the weekend haul.

For the most apt comparisons, we’re looking specifically at the $5.9 million gross from last night’s shows to determine likely trajectories for the weekend. That figure registered:

59.5 percent ahead of Glass ($3.7 million)

34 percent behind Aquaman ($9 million excluding all pre-opening night sneaks)

69 percent ahead of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ($3.5 million)

64 percent ahead of Power Rangers ($3.6 million)

8 percent behind Ant-Man ($6.4 million)

Internationally, Shazam! has totaled $15.7 million across 53 markets in two days of release. Those figures exclude $16.4 million flash estimates from China’s opening day on Friday, trailing only Aquaman and Batman v Superman among other WB films.

Other Shazam! international opening highlights from the studio include:

Taking advantage of Wednesday’s Isra Minaj public holiday in the market, Indonesia launched to an estimated IDR 15.9b ($1.1m) from 971 screens, dominating at #1 with a 73% share of the Top 5 films and claiming the 3rd Highest Grossing WB Film Opening Day Ever! These results are also +10% ahead of Ant-Man and more than double Guardians of the Galaxy. The 2 day cume is now IDR 31.5b ($2.2m).

Russia debuted to an excellent RMB 62m ($946k) on 3,072 screens with a 57% share of the Top 5 films. These results are tracking on par with Ant-Man, 22% ahead of Wonder Woman and more than double Captain America: The First Avenger.

Also taking the top spot with a 40% share of the Top 5 films, Korea debuted on a non- traditional Wednesday to an estimated Won 759m ($668k) from 1,134 screens. These results exceeded opening day numbers for First Avenger by +53% and were on par with Thor. The running cume is now KRW 1.2b ($1.1m).

Australia debuted on Thursday to an estimated A$895k ($636k), including previews, on 507 screens with a 48% share of the Top 5 five films. These results are tracking 4% ahead of First Avenger.

UAE opened on Thursday to an estimated AED 2.3m ($630k) on 110 screens, dominating the market with over 50% share of the Top 5 films. Opening day is 46% ahead of Wonder Woman, 69% ahead of Ant-Man and more than double Guardians of the Galaxy.

Brazil opened to an estimated R$ 2.2m ($564k) on 1,509 screens with over 60% share of the Top 5 films. These opening day results are coming on par with ANT-MAN and 10% over Guardians of the Galaxy. Including previews, the running cume is now R$ 3.3m ($848k).

France took in an estimated €366k ($411k) on 566 screens on its opening day, ranking #1 into Thursday. The running cume, including previews, is €691k ($777k).

Taiwan dominated the market with 65% share of the Top 5 films, taking in an estimated NT$11.4m ($371k) on Wednesday from 220 screens. These results are +60% ahead of Ant-Man and +55% ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy. Including previews, the 2 day running cume is now NT$40.5m ($1.3m).

Back on the domestic side, Pet Sematary is off to a strong start all its own with $2.3 million earned from shows beginning at 7pm in 2,942 locations last night. The well-reviewed horror remake came in 16 percent ahead of Insidious: The Last Key ($1.98 million) and 28 percent ahead of 2013’s Evil Dead remake ($1.8 million).

Last but not least, The Best of Enemies pulled $265K from 1,440 locations during shows beginning at 7pm. That’s 51 percent ahead of Chappaquiddick, which earned $175K in its Thursday start one year ago.

Follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for additional updates and weekend estimates.