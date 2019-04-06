Weekend Estimates: Shazam! Strikes $52M+ Domestic Launch; Pet Sematary Digs Up $22M+ Start; Dumbo Adding $19M+

Saturday Update: Warner Bros.’ Shazam! is living up to expectations this weekend as the studio reports the film earned $20.5 million on opening day Friday — including Thursday night’s $5.9 million, but excluding March 23’s $3.325 million Fandango preview earnings.
Comp-wise, the first day is similar to Ant-Man‘s $22.65 million back in July 2015, while coming in well ahead of Power Rangers‘ $14.9 million two years ago.
Internationally, Shazam! added $29.2 million from 79 markets on Friday, bringing the total overseas cume to $44.0 million. Those figures include a $15.3 million opening day in China on Friday, while excluding that country’s flash estimate of $9.8 million on Saturday.
Other overseas highlights from the studio include:
- Confirmed Friday results out of China came in at RMB 102.5m ($15.3m) on approximately 20,520 screens, ranking as the #1 U.S. Film in the market (rank #2 overall behind the opening of a local title). Saturday Flash Figures are coming in at an estimated RMB 66m ($9.8m) taking the running cume to RMB 168.5m ($25.1m). Note that the flash Saturday numbers are not included in the running international cume reported above.
- Mexico opened to an excellent Ps 30.1m ($1.6m) on 2,829 screens with a nearly 50% share of the Top 5 films. These opening day results are ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy by +22%, Ant-Man by +21% and Captain America: First Avenger by +13%.
- UK alsoopened to strong results, generating an estimated £1.2m ($1.5m) on 620 screens, taking the top spot with a 35% share of the Top 5 films. These results are coming in +4% over Captain America: First Avenger and roughly on par with Ant-Man. Including previews, the running cume is now £1.3m ($1.7m).
- India released to an estimated INR 35.3m ($511k) on 1,138 screens, ranking as the #1 U.S. Film in the market. Opening day results are more than double Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy and +19% ahead of Wonder Woman.
- And Spain debuted to an estimated €340k ($382k) on 441 screens, narrowly ranking #2 and tracking +27% ahead of Ant-Man.
- Russia (Day 2): RMB 60m ($915k) on 3,072 screens and maintaining a clear #1 with over 50% share of the Top 5 films. The cume to date is RMB 122m ($1.9m).
- Brazil (Day 2): R$ 3.0m ($774k) on 1,509 screens, continuing at #1 with a 55% share of the Top 5 films. The running cume is now R$ 3.3m ($848k).
- Australia (Day 2): A$957k ($681k) on 507 screens, holding at #1 with a 45% share of the Top 5 five films. The cume is currently A$1.9m ($1.3m).
- UAE (Day 2): AED 2.1m ($572k) on 110 screens, #1 with a cume of AED 4.4m ($1.2m).
- Korea (Day 3): Won 642.4m ($565k) on 1,143 screens, rank #1 with the 3-day cume coming to Won 1.9b ($1.6m).
- Taiwan (Day 3): Rank #1 with NT$15.0m ($486k) from 248 screens and bringing the cume to date to NT$55.5m ($1.8m).
- Indonesia (Day 3): IDR 6.1b ($430k) on 1,029 screens, holding a 67% share of the Top 5 films. The running cume is now IDR 37.7b ($2.6m).
- Thailand (Day 2): Baht 11.8m ($373k) on 632 screens capturing a massive 82% share of the Top 5 films. The running cume is Baht 31.9m ($1.0m).
- France (Day 3): €317k ($356k) on 566 screens, continuing to rank #1 on Friday. The 3-day cume stands at £1.0m ($1.1m).
Back on the domestic front, Pet Sematary bowed to $10 million on Friday, slightly below optimistic pre-release tracking but generally within expectations as the horror remake heads toward an opening weekend in the mid-$20 million range.
Meanwhile, Dumbo added $4.932 million on Friday, while Us ($4.37 million) and Captain Marvel ($3.472 million) capped off the top five. The Best of Enemies debuted to $1.62 million.
Early weekend estimates are below.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, APR. 5 – SUN, APR. 7
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Shazam!
|$53,000,000
|—
|4,217
|—
|$12,568
|$56,325,000
|3
|Warner Bros.
|2
|Pet Sematary
|$25,000,000
|—
|3,585
|—
|$6,974
|$25,000,000
|1
|Paramount Pictures
|3
|Dumbo
|$19,500,000
|-58%
|4,259
|0
|$4,579
|$77,547,489
|2
|Walt Disney Pictures
|4
|Us (2019)
|$14,800,000
|-55%
|3,512
|-231
|$4,214
|$153,382,995
|3
|Universal Pictures
|5
|Captain Marvel
|$13,000,000
|-37%
|3,573
|-412
|$3,638
|$374,451,563
|5
|Disney
|6
|The Best of Enemies
|$5,300,000
|—
|1,705
|—
|$3,109
|$5,300,000
|1
|STX Entertainment
|7
|Five Feet Apart
|$3,800,000
|-39%
|2,484
|-362
|$1,530
|$41,691,252
|4
|CBS Films
|8
|Unplanned
|$3,700,000
|-42%
|1,516
|457
|$2,441
|$12,967,510
|2
|Pure Flix
|9
|Wonder Park
|$2,400,000
|-52%
|2,281
|-1023
|$1,052
|$42,340,513
|4
|Paramount
|10
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|$2,200,000
|-50%
|1,928
|-857
|$1,141
|$156,907,245
|10
|Universal / DreamWorks Animation
|11
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
|$1,300,000
|-51%
|1,101
|-822
|$1,181
|$72,248,801
|6
|Lionsgate
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Hotel Mumbai
|$1,800,000
|-44%
|930
|6
|$1,935
|$6,441,101
|3
|Bleecker Street
|2
|The Mustang
|$800,000
|34%
|181
|0
|$4,420
|$2,074,695
|4
|Focus Features
|3
|No Manches Frida 2
|$390,000
|-57%
|275
|-148
|$1,418
|$8,722,127
|4
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|4
|The Aftermath
|$380,000
|2%
|344
|183
|$1,105
|$1,108,573
|4
|Fox Searchlight
|5
|Alita: Battle Angel
|$170,000
|-67%
|311
|-365
|$547
|$85,316,502
|8
|20th Century Fox
|6
|Green Book
|$140,000
|-47%
|213
|-234
|$657
|$84,768,211
|21
|Universal Pictures
|7
|Cold Pursuit
|$68,000
|-1%
|118
|-24
|$576
|$32,050,385
|9
|Lionsgate / Summit
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|$33,000
|-14%
|62
|-30
|$532
|$201,094,421
|20
|Disney
|2
|Mary Poppins Returns
|$27,000
|-46%
|52
|-32
|$519
|$171,957,087
|16
|Disney
|3
|Faith, Hope & Love
|$12,500
|-39%
|8
|-1
|$1,563
|$161,438
|4
|ArtAffects Entertainment
|4
|The Kid
|$10,500
|-77%
|22
|-55
|$477
|$1,484,469
|5
|Lionsgate
|5
|Cliffs of Freedom
|$1,750
|—
|4
|—
|$438
|$1,750
|6
Friday Report: Warner Bros. and DC’s Shazam! opened to a strong $5.9 million bow from Thursday night’s early shows, setting the stage for a very healthy weekend ahead.
This follows the $3.325 million earnings from Fandango previews on March 23. The studio is currently rolling the latter amount into Thursday night’s haul, making for an overall $9.225 million entry into Friday — all of which is expected to be counted in the weekend haul.
For the most apt comparisons, we’re looking specifically at the $5.9 million gross from last night’s shows to determine likely trajectories for the weekend. That figure registered:
- 59.5 percent ahead of Glass ($3.7 million)
- 34 percent behind Aquaman ($9 million excluding all pre-opening night sneaks)
- 69 percent ahead of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ($3.5 million)
- 64 percent ahead of Power Rangers ($3.6 million)
- 8 percent behind Ant-Man ($6.4 million)
Internationally, Shazam! has totaled $15.7 million across 53 markets in two days of release. Those figures exclude $16.4 million flash estimates from China’s opening day on Friday, trailing only Aquaman and Batman v Superman among other WB films.
Other Shazam! international opening highlights from the studio include:
- Taking advantage of Wednesday’s Isra Minaj public holiday in the market, Indonesia launched to an estimated IDR 15.9b ($1.1m) from 971 screens, dominating at #1 with a 73% share of the Top 5 films and claiming the 3rd Highest Grossing WB Film Opening Day Ever! These results are also +10% ahead of Ant-Man and more than double Guardians of the Galaxy. The 2 day cume is now IDR 31.5b ($2.2m).
- Russia debuted to an excellent RMB 62m ($946k) on 3,072 screens with a 57% share of the Top 5 films. These results are tracking on par with Ant-Man, 22% ahead of Wonder Woman and more than double Captain America: The First Avenger.
- Also taking the top spot with a 40% share of the Top 5 films, Korea debuted on a non- traditional Wednesday to an estimated Won 759m ($668k) from 1,134 screens. These results exceeded opening day numbers for First Avenger by +53% and were on par with Thor. The running cume is now KRW 1.2b ($1.1m).
- Australia debuted on Thursday to an estimated A$895k ($636k), including previews, on 507 screens with a 48% share of the Top 5 five films. These results are tracking 4% ahead of First Avenger.
- UAE opened on Thursday to an estimated AED 2.3m ($630k) on 110 screens, dominating the market with over 50% share of the Top 5 films. Opening day is 46% ahead of Wonder Woman, 69% ahead of Ant-Man and more than double Guardians of the Galaxy.
- Brazil opened to an estimated R$ 2.2m ($564k) on 1,509 screens with over 60% share of the Top 5 films. These opening day results are coming on par with ANT-MAN and 10% over Guardians of the Galaxy. Including previews, the running cume is now R$ 3.3m ($848k).
- France took in an estimated €366k ($411k) on 566 screens on its opening day, ranking #1 into Thursday. The running cume, including previews, is €691k ($777k).
- Taiwan dominated the market with 65% share of the Top 5 films, taking in an estimated NT$11.4m ($371k) on Wednesday from 220 screens. These results are +60% ahead of Ant-Man and +55% ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy. Including previews, the 2 day running cume is now NT$40.5m ($1.3m).
Back on the domestic side, Pet Sematary is off to a strong start all its own with $2.3 million earned from shows beginning at 7pm in 2,942 locations last night. The well-reviewed horror remake came in 16 percent ahead of Insidious: The Last Key ($1.98 million) and 28 percent ahead of 2013’s Evil Dead remake ($1.8 million).
Last but not least, The Best of Enemies pulled $265K from 1,440 locations during shows beginning at 7pm. That’s 51 percent ahead of Chappaquiddick, which earned $175K in its Thursday start one year ago.
Follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for additional updates and weekend estimates.
