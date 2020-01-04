Weekend Estimates: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($33M+), Jumanji: The Next Level ($25M+), & Little Women ($12.5M+) Lead Over The Grudge Reboot ($10M+)

Saturday Report: Disney again leads the market on the first weekend of a new decade as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker posted $11 million on Friday, climbing to $428.1 million domestically after 15 days. The trilogy finale is currently pacing 11.5 percent behind The Last Jedi at the same point ($483.7 million through 15 days) after having opened 19 percent lower on opening weekend.

While Rise has continued to display ho-hum signs of legs, sliding 58 percent from last Friday, its box office performance is somewhat bewildering thus far given the film’s positive 86 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, on par with The Force Awakens‘ audience score. Nevertheless, die hard fans have again been divided and repeat viewings from that crowd may be muted relative to most past franchise installments. Boxoffice is currently projecting a third weekend between $33 million and 37 million.

In second place yesterday, Jumanji: The Next Level added $8.625 million for an updated domestic haul of $218.3 million through 22 days. The sequel was down just 27 percent from last Friday and looks to tally north of $25 million again this weekend.

The Grudge debuted in third place with $5.35 million on Friday, including $1.8 million from Thursday night shows. That’s 30 percent off the $7.62 million first day of Escape Room one year ago this weekend, and early reception probably won’t be conducive to staying power given the 19 percent score from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Look for an opening weekend in the $10-12 million range, besting studio expectations this weekend and in line with previous long range forecasts.

Little Women pulled another $4.415 million yesterday, off just 23 percent from last Friday and pushing the domestic take to $50.9 million in 10 days. We’re projecting a sophomore frame around $13 million.

Capping off the top five, Frozen II climbed to $442.5 million stateside with another $3.93 million yesterday, down 34 percent from last Friday. This weekend should ring up around $11.4 million.

Early weekend estimates are below. Updated studio estimates to follow on Sunday.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 3 – SUN, JAN. 5

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $36,000,000 -50% 4,406 0 $8,171 $453,057,441 3 Disney 2 Jumanji: The Next Level $26,000,000 -26% 4,134 -93 $6,289 $235,706,405 4 Sony Pictures 3 Little Women $13,000,000 -22% 3,308 0 $3,930 $59,448,332 2 Sony Pictures 4 The Grudge $11,500,000 — 2,025 — $5,679 $11,500,000 1 Sony Pictures 5 Frozen II $11,400,000 -33% 3,175 -90 $3,591 $449,985,364 7 Disney 6 Spies in Disguise $10,200,000 -24% 3,502 0 $2,913 $46,845,961 2 20th Century Fox 7 Knives Out $8,800,000 -11% 2,142 120 $4,108 $130,031,694 6 Lionsgate 8 Uncut Gems $7,500,000 -22% 2,686 338 $2,792 $36,486,179 4 A24 9 Bombshell $4,000,000 -17% 1,721 241 $2,324 $24,494,144 4 Lionsgate 10 Cats $2,500,000 -48% 2,902 -478 $861 $24,590,935 3 Universal Pictures 11 Richard Jewell $1,700,000 -45% 1,870 -632 $909 $21,204,000 4 Warner Bros.

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Ford v. Ferrari $1,800,000 0% 730 -63 $2,466 $110,069,840 8 20th Century Fox 2 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $1,200,000 -16% 856 -158 $1,402 $58,778,665 7 Sony Pictures 3 Queen & Slim $1,200,000 -30% 625 -74 $1,920 $42,694,770 6 Universal Pictures 4 Jojo Rabbit $365,000 44% 209 1 $1,746 $21,599,814 12 Fox Searchlight 5 A Hidden Life $265,000 23% 149 31 $1,779 $1,277,829 4 Fox Searchlight 6 Black Christmas $210,000 -75% 440 -1074 $477 $10,391,415 4 Universal Pictures 7 Dark Waters $190,000 6% 133 -7 $1,429 $10,931,634 7 Focus Features 8 Midway $190,000 39% 197 55 $964 $56,559,920 9 Lionsgate 9 Playing with Fire $155,000 -7% 156 -32 $994 $44,410,231 9 Paramount Pictures 10 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $150,000 -14% 148 -7 $1,014 $113,542,166 12 Disney 11 Harriet $135,000 3% 124 12 $1,089 $42,757,890 10 Focus Features