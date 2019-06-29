Weekend Estimates: Toy Story 4 Eyes $55M+ Second Frame; Annabelle Comes Home Pacing for Solid $30M+ 5-Day Start; Yesterday Beats Expectations w/ Strong $16M+

Saturday Update: Toy Story 4 is heading for another first place finish this weekend, as expected, with Disney reporting a $17.04 million Friday. That brings the hit sequel’s domestic total to $196.0 million through four days of play, 6 percent ahead of the eight-day pace of Toy Story 3 nine years ago ($185.5 million). With yesterday’s earnings, Boxoffice projects the sophomore frame will land around $56 million.
Annabelle Comes Home is pacing to take second place this weekend as it added $6.6 million in its third day of release, climbing to $17.4 million since its domestic Wednesday debut. Although it’s performing slightly below our pre-release forecasts as it paces 13 percent behind the three-day total of The First Purge last year ($19.965 million), the film is still in very profitable territory and continues the Conjuring franchise’s sustained success. Boxoffice projects around a $20 million weekend, which would net a five-day opening north of $30 million stateside. Internationally, the WB/New Line pic stands at $21.1 million through Friday.
Opening in a strong third place, Universal’s Yesterday scored $6.06 million on opening day Friday (including Thursday night’s earnings). Director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Richard Curtis’s love letter to Beatles fans marks the latest musically-driven success on the big screen. As the film looks to over-perform against pre-release tracking and expectations, we’re expecting between $16 million and $17 million this weekend.
Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame‘s expansion to 2,025 yielded $1.864 million on Friday and brings the domestic haul to $837.65 million. We’re projecting a $6 million+ domestic weekend. Disney hasn’t provided a global update as of this report, but if a similarly strong increase was seen from major markets internationally, the Marvel epic is now a few steps closer to reaching its goal of toppling Avatar‘s $2.788 billion worldwide record. Endgame stood at $2.752 billion before Friday.
Early domestic weekend estimates are below. Studio updates to follow on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, JUN. 28 – SUN, JUN. 30
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Toy Story 4
|$56,000,000
|-54%
|4,575
|0
|$12,240
|$234,989,809
|2
|Disney
|2
|Annabelle Comes Home
|$20,500,000
|—
|3,613
|—
|$5,674
|$31,334,459
|1
|Warner Bros.
|3
|Yesterday
|$16,900,000
|—
|2,603
|—
|$6,493
|$16,900,000
|1
|Universal Pictures
|4
|Aladdin
|$9,700,000
|-27%
|3,235
|-200
|$2,998
|$306,217,946
|6
|Disney
|5
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|$6,700,000
|-35%
|3,353
|-451
|$1,998
|$130,812,000
|4
|Universal
|6
|Avengers: Endgame
|$6,600,000
|232%
|2,025
|1040
|$3,259
|$842,381,161
|10
|Disney
|7
|Men in Black: International
|$6,100,000
|-43%
|3,663
|-561
|$1,665
|$64,580,511
|3
|Sony / Columbia
|8
|Child’s Play
|$4,400,000
|-69%
|3,007
|0
|$1,463
|$23,528,399
|2
|United Artists Releasing
|9
|Rocketman
|$3,500,000
|-38%
|2,003
|-411
|$1,747
|$83,803,960
|5
|Paramount Pictures
|10
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|$2,900,000
|-29%
|1,550
|-57
|$1,871
|$161,040,088
|7
|Lionsgate
|11
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|$2,000,000
|-48%
|1,370
|-998
|$1,460
|$106,530,951
|5
|Warner Bros.
|12
|Dark Phoenix
|$1,600,000
|-55%
|1,187
|-867
|$1,348
|$63,484,878
|4
|Fox
|13
|Anna
|$1,400,000
|-61%
|2,114
|0
|$662
|$6,631,309
|2
|Lionsgate / Summit
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Shaft
|$1,300,000
|-63%
|947
|-2005
|$1,373
|$18,724,833
|3
|Warner Bros.
|2
|The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith
|$675,000
|—
|205
|—
|$3,293
|$675,000
|1
|ArtAffects Entertainment
|3
|Ma (2019)
|$480,000
|-58%
|468
|-394
|$1,026
|$44,677,700
|5
|Universal Pictures
|4
|Dumbo
|$80,000
|-33%
|120
|-20
|$667
|$114,424,069
|14
|Walt Disney Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Captain Marvel
|$25,000
|-59%
|84
|-61
|$298
|$426,810,827
|17
|Disney
|2
|Breakthrough
|$20,000
|-48%
|54
|-18
|$370
|$40,694,266
|11
|20th Century Fox
Friday Report: Warner Bros. and New Line’s Annabelle Comes Home added $3.635 million on Thursday after its $7.19 million opening day Wednesday, giving the horror franchise sequel a two-day domestic haul of $10.822 million going into the weekend. Comparisons are limited at this point given the mid-week opening, fan following, and proximity to next week’s holiday corridor, but the film currently stands 22 percent behind the two-day pace of last year’s The First Purge, which also opened on a Wednesday (although it was the Fourth of July).
Meanwhile, Yesterday bowed last night to an estimated $1.25 million from shows beginning at 7pm in 2,200 locations. That’s not far off from the $1.75 million earned by Rocketman‘s Thursday night shows last month (which excluded $580K in Fandango preview earnings from a previous night).
More updates to follow throughout the weekend as Toy Story 4 is again expected to reign atop the box office.
Share this post