Weekend Preview: Zendaya’s CHALLENGERS Looks to Take the Top Spot

Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Two very different wide releases hit the box office this weekend: a steamy love triangle romance set in the world of professional tennis and a faith-based film from production company Kingdom Story Company (I Can Only Imagine). Can the faith-based crowd carry Unsung Hero past the star power of Challengers‘ Zendaya? The Boxoffice Barometer breaks down our predicted top three for this weekend.

Boxoffice Barometer

Forecasting the Top 3 Movies at the Domestic Box Office

April 26-29, 2024

1. Challengers

Amazon/MGM Studios | NEW

Opening Weekend Range: $13 – $20M

Pros

Fresh off the success of Dune: Part Two—and its accompanying press campaign, during which the fashionable star grabbed headlines over a period of weeks—Zendaya boasts major name recognition, particularly among younger audiences. Her presence in Sony’s Spider-Man movies has only helped boost her visibility, which we believe can help push this mid-budget title to greater prominence in the marketplace.

Director Luca Guadagnino, if not a household name, lends Challengers a measure of credibility, particularly among art house crowds, following his work on Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All, A Bigger Splash, and his 2018 Suspiria remake.

Cons

Though Zendaya may, at this point, be considered an A-list star, she has yet to open a movie on the strength of her name alone; in all her biggest cinematic hits, including the Dune and Spider-Man franchises and 2017 movie musical The Greatest Showman, she played a supporting role.

Comps for this one are a tough call; though it is, technically, a sports movie, the marketing leans more on romance and behind-the-scenes drama than the sport itself, making comparisons to tennis movies like Battle of the Sexes (2017) and King Richard (2021) inexact.

2. Unsung Hero

Lionsgate | NEW

Opening Weekend Range: $6 – $10M



Pros

Previous collaborations between Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company have proven lucrative, with the partnership’s films a prime example of the reliability of the faith-based market. Previous domestic totals include: I Can Only Imagine (2018): $83.4M Ordinary Angels (2024): $19.1M Jesus Revolution (2023): $52.1M

Historically, the faith-based market sees more walk-up ticket purchases than do other genres, making it easy to underestimate opening weekend earnings by relying on pre-sales data alone.

The film’s modest budget of approximately $6 million relieves the earning pressure on this title at the box office, so even an opening weekend haul on the more modest end of our range would not be considered a failure.

Cons

While Unsung Hero shares a genre, a production company, and a distribution company with the aforementioned trio of faith-based films, one thing it doesn’t have is a widely recognizable star prominently featured in the cast. Ordinary Angels, released earlier this year, had Hilary Swank in the starring role; I Can Only Imagine featured Dennis Quaid and country star Trace Adkins; and Jesus Revolution has faith-based movie stalwart Kelsey Grammer in a supporting role.

Looking outside the domestic market, faith-based films tend to have very little pull internationally, so the blow of a possible underperformance in U.S./Canada is unlikely to be softened by ticket sales in other countries.

3. Civil War

A24 | Week 3

Weekend Range: $4 – $8M

Pros

Despite the use of a bait-and-switch marketing campaign that sold opening weekend audiences on the promise of an action movie (while delivering a bleak drama that focuses a lot more on journalism instead), Civil War enjoyed a solid hold between its second weekend to keep the top spot at the box office despite competition from three new releases.

The film’s divisiveness (it scored a B- CinemaScore over opening weekend) has helped bolster the title as a divisive conversation topic, drawing curious audiences deeper into the film’s run.

Cons