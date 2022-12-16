Report: Avatar: The Way of Water Takes $17M Domestic Previews, Reaches $50.4M Internationally, Plus China’s Early $18.5M Opening Day Estimate

Photo Credits: Disney & 20th Century Studios ("Avatar: The Way of Water")

Friday Update: Disney reports this morning that Avatar: The Way of Water earned $17 million from domestic previews beginning at 3pm on Thursday, while reaching $50.4 million after two days of international play from 44 markets.

That excludes a preliminary opening day projection of $18.5 million from China.

On the home front, Water‘s $17 million previews are mostly in line with realistic expectations.

That figure comes in 14 percent ahead of Top Gun: Maverick‘s Thursday-only preview gross of $14.9 million (excluding $4.4 million from its Tuesday and Wednesday shows), 6 percent behind Jurassic World Dominion‘s $18 million Thursday previews (held midsummer when school was out), and just 3 percent behind The Batman ($17.6 million from Thursday only).

As outlined in the final pre-weekend forecast, it’s still far too early to further narrow the range of outcomes for the opening frame.

$17 million in previews was baked into the lower band of forecasts ($145 million) based on the expectation that the Avatar sequel will play much less front-loaded than the likes of a Marvel or Star Wars blockbuster, particularly during this time of year, given the run time, premium screen audience preference and other factors.

More rationale behind that is detailed in the analysis linked above as it will continue to inform the remainder of the weekend.

For Thursday night, the studio reports that 61 percent of business came from 3D showtimes: 29 percent from traditional 3D, 15 percent from IMAX 3D, 14 percent from PLF, and 3 percent from Motion 3D.

On the international front, Disney opened James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel in an additional 29 markets yesterday, bringing the total to 44 material markets. The gross to-date is $50.4 million, not including any earnings from China which are initially pegged at $18.5 million.

The studio estimates the first two days of international results are 167 percent ahead of the original Avatar, 72 percent ahead of Top Gun: Maverick, 52 percent ahead of Jurassic World Dominion, and 39 percent behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film opens in Spain, UK, China, and Japan, among others, on Friday.

IMAX specifically has earned $9.2 million globally through Thursday, including $2.63 million from North America.

The company does provide early China figures not included in studio reporting, citing $3.0 million from Wednesday and Thursday previews (56 percent of the nationwide box office haul so far and the second biggest IMAX opening in China ever).

More updates to follow throughout the weekend. Below are international grosses from Disney so far.

Territories GBO Korea $5.9M France $5.7M Germany $4.6M Mexico $3.7M Australia $3.2M Italy $2.8M Brazil $2.4M Indonesia $1.5M Thailand $1.1M Taiwan $1.1M Sweden $1.0M Hong Kong $1.0M Other $16.4M Total $50.4M

IMAX Highlights

After 2 days, 20 South Korea IMAX screens earn $701K, 12% of the nationwide total (more than double our typical opening weekend % in the market). TWOW posted the 4th Highest IMAX Opening Day ever in Korea on Wednesday and 3rd Highest Thursday, achieving these rankings despite 5-6 Daily shows for AVATAR 2 versus 6-8 for Top 3 titles.

In France, IMAX posts its 2nd Highest IMAX Opening Day Ever on Wednesday, despite the World Cup Semi-final game at 8pm local time, which significantly impacted prime time box office results. France also posted the 2nd highest Thursday for IMAX. The 2-day France total is $475K from 17 IMAX screens.

Biggest Wednesday Ever: Czech and Serbia

2nd Highest Wednesday: France, Sweden, Norway, Germany

3rd Highest Wednesday: Belgium

4th Highest Wednesday: South Korea, Switzerland and Indonesia

5th Highest Wednesday: Denmark and Italy

6th Highest Wednesday: Austria, Portugal, Thailand, Malaysia

Biggest Thursday Ever: Singapore, Czech, and Serbia

2nd Highest Thursday: France, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Romania, Vietnam, Chile

3rd Highest Thursday: Germany, South Korea, South Africa, Belgium, Hungary, Italy, Argentina

4th Highest Thursday: Greece

5th Highest Thursday: Sweden, Norway, Malaysia

6th Highest Thursday: Portugal, Slovakia

7th Highest Thursday: UAE, Indonesia