Avengers: Endgame Pacing to Top Force Awakens‘ Single Day Record w/ $140M+, Eyeing $300-320M Weekend; Overseas Records Falling w/ $305M 2-Day Sum

Friday Update #2: Disney is reporting around 12pm Pacific today that Avengers: Endgame looks to be on course for a domestic estimate of “$140 million+” for its opening day, inclusive of Thursday night’s previews. This would set a new single day record for the industry, besting Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ first day take of $119.1 million on December 18, 2015.

The studio is “cautiously” projecting a domestic weekend “in the $300 million range.”

Should the $140 million estimate hold (or close to it), that would represent a 2.33x multiplier from Thursday night. By comparison, Infinity War earned 2.73x its Thursday night gross for a $106.335 million opening day last year. While Endgame is looking slightly more front-loaded, that was to be expected with unprecedented pre-sales activity. Plus, Marvel films have historically proven to hold up very well with Saturday and Sunday matinees.

Based on our pre-release models and comparison points, a debut close to our high-end forecast range ($320 million) looks increasingly achievable at this early stage in the weekend.

More to follow as updates roll in…

Friday Report: Disney reports this morning that Avengers: Endgame took in a record $60 million in Thursday night earnings domestically, overtaking the previous record of $57 million held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This also bests the $39 million of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War by a 54 percent margin, providing an early signal that this weekend is not only in store for a record performance, but perhaps one of monumental significance. Check our our full analysis here.

Overseas, the Infinity Saga’s epic finale has opened in 46 markets through Thursday and earned a staggering $305 million in its first two days. China leads the charge with $154.5 million through two days thus far, followed by the U.K. ($15.3 million), Korea ($14.6 million), Australia ($13.9 million), and Italy ($10.4 million) among the top five.

Endgame will open in Mexico, Spain, India, Japan, South Africa, Vietnam, Venezuela, and Ecuador today. Russia’s debut is scheduled for April 29.

We’ll be updating this post as more reports come in, but for now, here are the highlights and territory earnings breakdowns from Disney:

Opening Territories



· Avengers: Endgame opened at #1 in all markets.



· UK: Highest all-time industry single day (+86% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day)



· Brazil: Highest all-time industry single day (+67% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day)



· Rest of Latin America: Highest all-time industry single day in every market that opened yesterday; Panama, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Trinidad and Uruguay.



· Rest of Europe: Highest all-time industry opening day in Portugal, Bosnia/Herz, Czech Rep, Serbia (non-local), Slovakia, Turkey and Ukraine. #2 highest all-time industry opening day in Croatia and Hungary. Highest superhero opening day of all-time in Israel, Poland and Slovenia.

· Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand: Avengers: Endgame has posted the #2 all-time industry single day on Thursday, after posting the highest all-time industry single day on Wednesday. Australia and New Zealand took advantage of Anzac Day with respective drops of just -3% and -1%.



· Rest of Asia: Highest all-time industry Thursday

in Taiwan and Malaysia.



· Italy: After posting the #2 all-time industry opening day yesterday, Avengers: Endgame has followed that with a #2 all-time industry Thursday.

Disney also notes, “Avengers: Endgame is currently pacing ahead of Avengers: Infinity War in all markets; however, at this early stage, it is not completely possible to compare overall performance to date vs comps as the comps often opened on different days to Avengers: Endgame for the 46 territories to date.”

“Avengers: Endgame has set IMAX opening day records in 38 markets already, including China, France, Germany, Taiwan, Brazil and Argentina, with $33M IMAX box office globally to date. In China, it has posted $21M IMAX in the first two days, already beating the 3 day opening weekend record held by Avengers: Infinity War ($20.3M).”

