Weekend Report: Doctor Sleep Awakens w/ $1.5M, Midway Flies to $925K, and Last Christmas Earns $575K on Thursday

Friday Update: Warner Bros.’ Doctor Sleep brought in an estimated $1.5 million from previews to kick off the weekend, leading the charge among this weekend’s four openers. The studio has not yet confirmed whether or not that amount includes earnings from October 30’s Fandango sneak previews.

Comparison-wise, Sleep came in 35 percent below Pet Sematary ($2.3 million) earlier this year — another Stephen King adaptation. The upside is that Doctor Sleep is likely to play to an older audience, placing less importance on the initial fan rush (especially given its long run time which would likely keep many away on a work night).

Lionsgate’s Midway got off to a healthier start than expected with a $925K result from 2,600 locations last night, besting the $750K of Hacksaw Ridge three years ago — although coming in close to Ben-Hur‘s $900K. Indications are the film possibly under-indexed in pre-release tracking, but lukewarm reviews will go toe-to-toe with the weekend’s Veterans Day advantage as things continue to play out.

Universal’s Last Christmas unwrapped $575K from last night’s first shows. It started below director Paul Feig’s previous film, A Simple Favor ($900K), and star Emilia Clarke’s Me Before You ($1.37 million), but this is an overall healthy start for a relatively inexpensive film that’s likely to play well through the holidays .

Meanwhile, Paramount’s Playing with Fire also debuted at 4pm yesterday. The studio has not reported earnings as of this publishing.

More updates to come.