Weekend Report: Gemini Man Chases Down $1.6M, The Addams Family Snaps Up $1.25M Thursday Evening

Friday Update: Paramount reports this morning that Gemini Man scored $1.6 million from shows beginning at 7pm in an estimated 3,000 locations in North America. Comp-wise, that stands in the same area as Ad Astra‘s $1.5 million recently, while registering a few ticks ahead of Jack Reacher: Never Go Back ($1.33 million) and The Accountant ($1.35 million) — both of which opened during fall three years ago. Those three references ultimately took in opening weekends of $19 million, $22.9 million, and $24.7 million, respectively.

UAR’s The Addams Family also debuted last night with an impressive $1.25 million from shows beginning at 4pm in an estimated 3,000 locations. That’s nearly double the $650K start by Abominable and significantly ahead of The House with a Clock In Its Walls ($840K) and Goosebumps ($600K). The animated revival of the classic IP is well on track for a breakout debut that will benefit from no-school Columbus Day on Monday.

For an idea of where Addams could reach over the holiday-boosted frame, those aforementioned family-driven comparisons took in $20.6 million, $26.6 million, and $23.6 million first weekends, respectively.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s Jexi also debuts this weekend. No Thursday evening earnings were reported as of this story’s publish time.

Even with the strength of Addams Family and a potentially solid debut by Gemini Man, the top film of the weekend is widely expected to again be Warner Bros. and DC’s Joker, which bowed to an October record $96.2 million last weekend.

More updates throughout the weekend.