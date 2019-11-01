Weekend Report: Terminator: Dark Fate Nets $2.35M, Harriet Rises with $600K on Halloween Thursday Evening

Friday Report: Paramount’s Terminator: Dark Fate landed with an estimated $2.35 million from shows beginning at 7pm last night. The sci-fi franchise revival earned a few ticks more than the $2.3 million Tuesday night start of its “predecessor”, Terminator: Genisys, when it opened midsummer 2015.

While Dark Fate came in behind the starts of films like Blade Runner 2049 ($4.0 million) and Alien: Covenant ($4.2 million), it did register ahead of Ender’s Game ($1.4 million). That last comp is particularly relevant since it also had Thursday previews land on Halloween — likely depressing attendance on some level for the Terminator pic.

Ultimately, Friday and weekend matinee business could be notably stronger than last night’s results seem at first glance, but it remains to be seen whether or not the sequel can break out past expectations.

Focus Features’ Harriet also kicked off its opening weekend with 7pm shows last night, earning a healthy $600K. That’s on par with last week’s Black and Blue, which earned $675K from previews and didn’t have to contend with Halloween festivities.

Meanwhile, Arctic Dogs and Motherless Brooklyn opted out of Thursday night shows and will begin their runs on Friday proper.

For more insights on the weekend ahead, check out our previous forecast. More updates to follow…