Women in Exhibition Comes to CinemaCon

PRESS RELEASE

On the heels of a successful kick-off event in Los Angeles, Women in Exhibition (WIE) is set to make their CinemaCon 2020 debut. Officially introduced at 2019’s Geneva Convention, Women in Exhibition serves as a networking hub for women within the film exhibition industry. Since its launch, the non-profit foundation has welcomed more than 100 new members.At WIE events in Los Angeles in January and at last year’s ShowEast, women gathered to chat, network, and have a little fun.

That tradition will continue in Caesar’s Palace on Wednesday, April 1, where Women in Exhibition will hold their inaugural CinemaCon mixer in a suite generously donated by presenting sponsor The Boxoffice Company. Coca-Cola is a platinum sponsor of the event; additional sponsors include B&B Theaters, CES+, Cinergy Cinemas, DTS, FilmFrog Marketing, Movio, National CineMedia, Regal Entertainment Group, Severtson Screens, Spotlight Cinema Networks, Studio Movie Grill, and raffle partner Infinity by Influx.

The event will take place from 6-9pm and will feature a raffle along with a special welcome from Women in Exhibition President and Founder Heather Blair.

“What started as a casual discussion has grown into something quite special. We are adding WIE members to industry panels, which was one of our goal— plus we are meeting for fun and informal get-togethers and are finding a passion to support each other. I am excited for so many of our members to be attending CinemaCon from across the globe. This event will be a super opportunity to meet and discuss future goals and objectives,” says Blair.

A non-profit foundation, the prevailing mission of Women in Exhibition is to create a platform for all women in cinema exhibition to build communities of diversity and inclusion. By identifying important initiatives and addressing through mentoring, educational and support programs it will help bridge the vast realms of exhibition. WIE plans to cultivate an international network, focusing on career opportunities, education and guidance and will implement various programs moving forward.

Interested parties can RSVP to attend the Women in Exhibition CinemaCon mixer here. Feel free to subscribe to WIE’s email list at https://womeninexhibition.com/.

Contact: contact@womeninexhibition.com