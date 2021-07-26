2021 CineEurope Gold Awards Recipients Announced

Eight people were named as winners of the Gold Award at October’s upcoming cinema and exhibition convention CineEurope, given for “outstanding dedication and service to the sector.”

Hanna Dobslaw: Theatre Manager, Cineplex Alhambra, Berlin, Germany

Alexander Kuznetsov: COO, KARO Cinema Chain, Russia

Ulf Jansson: CTO, Winberg Kino, Sweden

Jon Nutton: Marketing Director, Empire Cinemas, UK

Angeles San Gabino: Former Managing Director, FECE, Spain

Alain Surmulet: Technical Director, Noé Cinemas, France

Dee Vassili: Executive Director, Group HR, VUE International, UK

Martin Waller: Group Food and Beverage Director, ODEON Cinemas Group, UK

The winners were supposed to receive their awards at the 2020 ceremony, which was cancelled due to the pandemic and moved to an online conference instead.

The awards will be presented on the final night of CineEurope at the awards cremony on Thursday, October 7 at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.

“The Gold Awards were started by UNIC [the International Union of Cinemas] and CineEurope in order to recognize individuals that have served our industry in so many ways throughout their careers,” CineEurope co-managing director Andrew Sunshine said in a press release. “On behalf of the entire Film Expo team, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the eight individuals being honored in 2021 and thank them for their contributions, hard work, and dedication. Each and every one exemplifies what this award is about.”