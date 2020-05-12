CineEurope Cancels 2020 Edition, Announces Online Conference and Trade Show

CineEurope, scheduled to take place from August 3-6 in Barcelona, Spain, has officially been cancelled, per a statement from the Film Expo Group. In its stead, the Film Expo Group will host at two-day “Online Conference & Trade Show,” held on June 17 and 18.

CineEurope was initially slated for June and was pushed back in March out of concern for attendees’ safety. Said the Film Expo Group in a statement at the time, “We will of course not stage CineEurope 2020 unless it is safe to do so and we know that the convention will be successful. If the outbreak continues at that time, or if travel restrictions do not allow everyone to travel, then we will of course not proceed… Our priority remains the safety of our attendees and we commit to being absolutely transparent in our thinking over the next several months.”

The most recent statement from the Film Expo Group, announcing the cancellation of CineEurope 2020, reads as such:

With concern for the health and safety of our attendees as our absolute priority, we regret to inform you that we have decided now to cancel the 2020 CineEurope Convention, planned for 3-6 August. Given ongoing uncertainty over the the Covid-19 virus, we feel this is the prudent decision for the industry and everyone. Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing everyone soon.

The 2021 edition of CineEurope is scheduled for June 21-24 in Barcelona. Boxoffice Pro will share more information on CineEurope’s 2020 online incarnation once it becomes available.