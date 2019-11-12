4DX Draws Highest Ever October Performance with  $22 Million in the Global Box Office

(top-bottom) The Captain, War, Weathering With You

LOS ANGELES, CA (November 12, 2019) — CJ 4DPLEX today announced that the multi-sensory 4DX format drew $22 million at the global box office in October, up 16% year-over-year, making it the highest ever recorded for the month of October in the history of the company.

Increased performances around the globe were led by China at 164%, followed by Austria at 110%, India at 66%, U.S. at 27%, and Japan at 21%.

These October results were driven not only by Hollywood titles–including Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Gemini Man–but also by several local titles in China, India, and Japan.

China’s box office feat can be attributed to strong performances of two Chinese films released in October in 4DX: The Captain and The Climbers. These films grossed over $4.5 million in 4DX, with The Captain ranking as the highest performing 4DX film of October.

War, an Indian action film produced by Yash Raj Films, contributed to a 66% growth over to last year in India’s October 4DX box office. “The audiences enjoyed watching the film in 4DX, and the feedback has been encouraging,” said Rohan Malhotra, vice president – distribution, Yash Raj Films. War is the first 4DX Bollywood movie of 2019, releasing across in the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Oman, Kuwait, and the UAE.

In addition, Japanese animated films Weathering With You, Girls und Panzer das Finale: Part 1-2, Konosuba-God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson, and Promare hit 4DX screens in Japan, topping $2.8 million at the box office. Among those, Weathering With You, which was released in 59 4DX auditoriums in Japan and 5 4DX auditoriums in Taiwan, was the highest grosser.

Altogether, the success of local films’ contributed to the 4DX global box office share in October of up to 43%.

In addition to its box office growth, 4DX expanded its footprint in October, altogether opening 10 new auditoriums across the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Denmark, Switzerland, Japan, and India, including one 4DX with ScreenX auditorium in Japan. To date, 4DX is available in 694 auditoriums in 65 countries.

The October box office announcement follows the record-breaking third quarter performance of 4DX, which brought more than $90 million in the global box office, ranking as the best quarterly performance since its launch in 2009.