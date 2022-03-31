ABBA: The Movie – Fan Event in Cinemas Thursday, May 12 and Saturday, May 14

Image courtesy: Trafalgar Releasing and Warner Bros.

45 years after the film’s original release, a remastered version of 1977’s concert documentary Abba: The Movie will be released in cinemas on Thursday, May 12 and Saturday, May 14.

Directed by diector Lasse Hallström — who would later go on to helm What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Cider House Rules, Chocolat, Dear John, A Dog’s Purpose, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms — the film features footage from the Swedish pop group’s 1977 Australian tour.

For this re-release, the film was remastered and scanned at 2K resolution, with restored audio and removal of the original cut’s dirt, scratches, and stains.

The group’s four members — Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Agnetha Fältskog — reunited in November 2021 to release Voyage, their first studio album since 1981. The set reached #2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, behind only the R&B album Still Over It by Summer Walker.

Abba’s lead single, I Still Have Faith in You, is nominated for Record of the Year at next Sunday’s Grammy Awards, marking the group’s first-ever Grammy nomination.

Movie tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 6 at 9 A.M. Eastern Time at AbbaMovie.com.

The film will be distributed by Trafalgar Releasing, in association with Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

“This will be such a fun event for fans to come together and experience ABBA on the big screen for the first time since the 1977 release,” Trafalgar Releasing’s Senior Vice President of Programming and Content Acquisitions Kymberli Frueh said in a press release. “We hope everyone will dig deep into their closets to find vintage ’70s outfits to wear in celebration with us!”