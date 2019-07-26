Aladdin To Pass $1B Global on Friday

Disney’s live-action remake Aladdin will reach $1 billion globally on Friday, having earned just shy of that milestone — $999.3 million — through Thursday.

So far, the film has earned an estimated $343.1 million domestically and $656.2 million overseas. Top overseas markets to date include Japan with $98.8 million, South Korea with $81.4 million, China with $53.3 million, and the United Kingdom with $45.3 million.

This will make it the third release of 2019 to reach the billion-dollar mark. Both of the others are also Disney properties: April’s Avengers: Endgame at $2.79 billion and still trickling in, and March’s Captain Marvel at $1.12 billion which appears to be final.

Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, at $982 million so far, will also surpass $1 billion globally later this week. Disney’s The Lion King, at $713.7 billion in only two weeks of global release, will likely reach the $1 billion mark within the next week or two.

Among other Disney remakes of classic animated films, two others have reached $1 billion. 2017’s Beauty and the Beast earned $1.26 billion globally, while 2010’s Alice in Wonderland earned $1.02 billion globally.

Alice is particularly impressive because of lower ticket prices back then. For context, only two films reached $1 billion globally back in 2010, while four films did by 2017 — and by two weeks from now, five films are likely to have already reached the mark in 2019.