Alamo Drafthouse Announces 35mm Screenings of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

PRESS RELEASE

Austin, TX – July 11, 2019: Austin-based cinema-eatery Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will screen Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on 35mm at 19 locations across the country—the widest 35mm run of any theatrical circuit, according to Alamo. Venues will include the brand-new Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Los Angeles.



Each 35mm screening will feature vintage 35mm trailers from the nonprofit film archive AGFA. The film will also have an exclusive 70mm run at Alamo Drafthouse New Mission in San Francisco, one of only five in the nation to play the film on the widescreen celluloid format.

Tickets are on sale now in advance of the film’s July 26 opening for 35mm, 70mm, and digital screenings.

“We’re honored and thankful to be able to screen Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on 35mm and 70mm,” says Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League. “We remain committed to supporting film screenings across the brand, both to celebrate the unique richness, depth and clarity of the projected film image but also to share the vast history of cinema that is only available on film.”

Tickets can be purchased with a commemorative issue of Birth.Movies.Death magazine focusing on the work of Quentin Tarantino. Guests will also be able to donate to the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation when they purchase tickets to the film. The Foundation’s Pioneers Assistance Fund provides both short-term and long-term financial and medical assistance to veterans of the motion picture entertainment industry.

Because Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is such an affectionate salute to the films and television of the late 1960s, Alamo Drafthouse is going deep with a nationwide retrospective of classic stunt-driven films.

“Don’t Try This At Home” Stunt Programming

The salute to stunt performers will extend well into August, as the company kicks off a month-long celebration called “Don’t Try This At Home.” The retrospective revisits a century’s worth of groundbreaking stunt performances, from Buster Keaton’s 1928 silent film Steamboat Bill, Jr. to director Richard Rush’s acclaimed but rarely seen 1980 film The Stunt Man, to recent films like Lonely Island’s cult vehicle Hot Rod and George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

Title selection may vary by location, but most Alamo Drafthouse cities can expect to see the following films this August:

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Movie Party

Alamo promises their most shiny and chrome movie party ever as they celebrate George Miller’s modern action classic.

THE BLUES BROTHERS Beer Dinner

Throw back a few cold ones as Jake and Elwood tear through Chicago on a mission from God.

DREDD/ DREDD 3D

The honorable Judge Dredd is now presiding, and he’s up against a ruthless drug lord (Lena Headey) in a high-rise full of killers. In 3D at select locations.

BLADE

Watch Wesley Snipes slice and dice every vampire in sight.

HOT ROD Movie Party

Strap in for the death-defying-est movie party of the year with this hilarious cult classic from The Lonely Island.

DRUNKEN MASTER

Kung-fu and comedy come together in the film that propelled Jackie Chan to stardom.

STEAMBOAT BILL, JR.

See one of the purest blends of stunt work and comedy in this jaw-dropping Buster Keaton masterpiece. Free for Alamo Victory members.

THE STUNT MAN

An eccentric action-comedy about a fugitive from the law who inadvertently becomes a stunt man on a Hollywood movie set.

HOOPER

Burt Reynolds shines as an aging stunt man who has to prove he’s still the best in the biz when a reckless young hotshot arrives on the scene.

Alamo Drafthouse maintains over 40 35mm projectors spread across most of their 39 locations, as well as three wide-format 70mm systems in Austin, Brooklyn, and San Francisco.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the latest film to receive a wide release on 35mm and 70mm at Alamo Drafthouse, with estimates showing that anywhere between 20% and 30% of guests saw Inherent Vice, The Hateful Eight and Dunkirk on film.

The following locations are confirmed for 35mm screenings of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:

New York, NY

Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn

Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers



San Francisco, CA

Alamo Drafthouse New Mission [70mm]

Los Angeles, CA

Alamo Drafthouse Downtown LA (tickets on sale soon)

Austin, TX

Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Alamo Drafthouse Village

Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline

Alamo Drafthouse Ritz

San Antonio, TX

Alamo Drafthouse Park North

Alamo Drafthouse Marketplace

Denver, CO

Alamo Drafthouse Littleton

Kansas City, MO

Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet

Raleigh, NC

Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh

Phoenix, AZ

Alamo Drafthouse Tempe

Dallas / Fort Worth, TX

Alamo Drafthouse Cedars

Alamo Drafthouse Richardson

Alamo Drafthouse Las Colinas

Lubbock, TX

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock

El Paso, TX

Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo