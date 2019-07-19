Alamo Drafthouse Celebrates National Ice Cream Day with Kookie Kong Milkshake

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day. While its origin is unknown, National Scotch Day on July 27 recognizes the aged whisky distilled from malted barley.

Alamo Drafthouse is celebrating both of these special days by combining them into one decadent beverage. For two weekends in July, the circuit is offering guests the Kookie Kong Milkshake. This cold concoction—that you might remember from Alamo Drafthouse’s Avengers: Endgame-themed menu—features Alamo Coffee Toddy, Liber & Co. Fiery Ginger Syrup, Oreo crumbles, vanilla ice cream, and a made-for-mixing malt, Monkey Shoulder Malt Scotch Whisky.

The Kookie Kong Milkshake will be available at participating Alamo Drafthouse locations over the following weekends:

● National Ice Cream Day Weekend: July 19-21

● National Scotch Day Weekend: July 26-28