Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Announce Discount Tickets Every Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, January 17, Alamo Drafthouse cinemas will offer “BFD Tuesdays,” where you can see a movie for just $5, $7, or $9 a ticket, depending on which location you visit.

The ticket discount applies to regularly-priced films shown in 2D. Premium formats including 3D, Alamo Drafthouse’s large-screen format “The Big Show,” special events, and the opening week of select films are excluded.

This comes on the heels of AMC Theatres announcing a similar discount Tuesday promotion in November, where every movie is $5 on every Tuesday through January 31.

Here are the participating Alamo Drafthouse locations and their pricing tiers:

$5 Locations

● Omaha

$7 Locations

● Austin

● Charlottesville

● Chicago (opening soon)

● Corpus Christi

● Dallas / Fort Worth

● Denver area

● D.C. metro area

● El Paso

● Houston

● Laredo

● Lubbock

● Northern Virginia

● Raleigh

● San Antonio

● Springfield, MO

● St. Louis

● Twin Cities (Minneapolis and St. Paul)

● Winchester

● Yonkers

$9 Locations

● Los Angeles

● New York City

● San Francisco