Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Announce Discount Tickets Every Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, January 17, Alamo Drafthouse cinemas will offer “BFD Tuesdays,” where you can see a movie for just $5, $7, or $9 a ticket, depending on which location you visit.
The ticket discount applies to regularly-priced films shown in 2D. Premium formats including 3D, Alamo Drafthouse’s large-screen format “The Big Show,” special events, and the opening week of select films are excluded.
This comes on the heels of AMC Theatres announcing a similar discount Tuesday promotion in November, where every movie is $5 on every Tuesday through January 31.
Here are the participating Alamo Drafthouse locations and their pricing tiers:
$5 Locations
● Omaha
$7 Locations
● Austin
● Charlottesville
● Chicago (opening soon)
● Corpus Christi
● Dallas / Fort Worth
● Denver area
● D.C. metro area
● El Paso
● Houston
● Laredo
● Lubbock
● Northern Virginia
● Raleigh
● San Antonio
● Springfield, MO
● St. Louis
● Twin Cities (Minneapolis and St. Paul)
● Winchester
● Yonkers
$9 Locations
● Los Angeles
● New York City
● San Francisco
