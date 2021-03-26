Alamo Drafthouse to Screen Dazed and Confused Reunion with McConaughey, Linklater, Jack Black on Week of 4/20

Image courtesy: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Matthew McConaughey and Parker Posey will reunite with director Richard Linklater in a Zoom reunion for the movie Dazed and Confused, hosted by Jack Black and screening exclusively at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations starting Tuesday, April 20.

The 1993 film has achieved cult classic status through the decades, by featuring future stars including McConaughey, Ben Affleck, and Milla Jovovich, and helmed by future star director Linklater before he achieved further renown with the likes of Boyhood and Before Sunrise.

Fans can submit a question to the cast using the hashtag #Dazed on Twitter. Screenings of the conversation will continue through the end of May, and can be bought at drafthouse.com/Dazed.

The conversation can also be purchased as a Your Own Private Alamo screening, the chain’s private screening option which they launched last August. It will also be made available on the chain’s streaming platform Alamo on Demand later this year.

This marks Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s second such “Support Local Cinemas” cast reunion event, along with the The Lord of the Rings reunion. That screening begins at Alamo Drafthouse locations starting today, hosted by Stephen Colbert and featuring director Peter Jackson with stars including Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Cate Blanchett, Ian McKellen, and Orlando Bloom.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema ranked #12 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 317 screens at 41 locations.