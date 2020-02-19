Alamo Drafthouse Introduces Season Pass Subscription Program in All Locations

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced that their new Season Pass program is now in use at all 41 locations across the country. The subscription program allows guests to visit Alamo Drafthouse locations every day for one low monthly fee. The membership provides one regularly priced ticket per day, with reservations available up to seven days in advance.



“This is a huge win for movie lovers,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO. “The entire reason we opened the Alamo in the first place was to share the movies we love with as many people as possible, and Season Pass is the perfect means for folks to explore more and more films.” Alamo Drafthouse locations screened more than 2,100 different titles last year, the circuit reports.



Season Pass is available for instant sign-up and immediate use in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Denver, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Antonio, Kansas City, Yonkers (NY), Springfield (MO), and New Braunfels (TX). In select regions, memberships are available via a waiting list, but all locations are expected to be open for everyone in the coming months.



“Season Pass is built right into Alamo Drafthouse’s mobile apps, and we spent a lot of time making sure it’s fast, convenient and easy to use,” says Michael Trafton, Alamo Drafthouse’s chief technology officer.



Season Pass subscriptions renew monthly, with no annual commitment. Pricing varies by location and corresponds to each Alamo Drafthouse location’s average ticket pricing, with pricing ranging from $14.99 to $29.99 per month in big cities like Los Angeles and New York. The membership also works for screenings in 3D, 70mm, Dolby Atmos, and The Big Show premium large format, with a $1.99 surcharge per ticket. Members with accompanying friends and family members can purchase additional regular-priced tickets at the same time, or they can add up to four extra seats—similar to “plus ones”—to their monthly Alamo Season Pass subscription at a discounted price.



Alamo Drafthouse says the Season Pass subscription model was created and refined for more than a year through a combination of data and closely monitoring guest feedback.