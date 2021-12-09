Alamo Drafthouse to Open First-Ever Washington D.C. Location on Dec. 10

Alamo Drafthouse D.C. Bryant Street (Photo Credit: Bryce Bernier/Omnidirectional LLC)

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will open its very first location in Washington, D.C. proper on Friday, December 10, the company announced today.

Named Alamo Drafthouse D.C. Bryant Street, the 90-screen, 873-seat theater occupies more than 45,000 square feet at 630 Rhode Island Ave NE in the Bryant Street NE development. It joins the Alamo Drafthouse One Loudoun and Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge locations in northern Virginia as the third Alamo Drafthouse theater to open in the greater D.C. area.

One of Alamo Drafthouse D.C. Bryant Street’s auditoriums houses the company’s premium large format (PLF), The Big Show, which boasts the largest movie screen of any movie theater in D.C. The Big Show auditorium has 217 recliner seats, along with a 4K laser projection system optimized for the 66’ wide x 28’ tall screen and Dolby Atmos audio.

According to a press release, the new location features a “Washington, D.C. on the big screen” theme, including a “Hall of Presidents” display in the lobby that celebrates 11 iconic movie presidents, including Kevin Kline’s President Kovic from Dave, Morgan Freeman’s President Trumbull from Deep Impact and Harrison Ford’s President Marshall from Air Force One, among others. The centerpiece of the lobby is a lifesize statue of Bill Pullman’s President Thomas J. Whitmore from Independence Day that includes a quote from the character’s inspiring speech engraved and mounted on the wall.

The Big Show auditorium, meanwhile, includes a giant “Aliens attack D.C.” entrance, while the theater’s standalone bar, The Highbinder, “takes on the look and feel of a political spy thriller, complete with a special drink menu of spy-themed cocktails,” as stated in the release.

Staring in January, guests of Alamo Drafthouse D.C. Bryant Street will have a chance to partake in some of Alamo Drafthouse’s signature programming, including movie party screenings to celebrate favorite films with interactive props, themed drinks and more. Additional special programming will include brunch screenings as well as Terror Tuesdays and Weird Wednesdays, both of which spotlight genre films.

“After more than five years of looking for the right location and another five years of development, we are happy to finally share the Alamo Drafthouse experience with the residents of Washington, D.C.,” said Anthony Coco and Joseph Edwards, co-owners of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Washington D.C. “The theater’s lobby, The Highbinder bar, and The Big Show spaces have really come together to create something special and unique to D.C. Combined with Alamo Drafthouse’s top-of-the-line audio/visual presentation, unique programming, and unparalleled food and beverage service, the D.C. theater will provide an unrivaled out-of-home experience that we can’t wait to deliver to our guests.”

During the theater’s soft opening period running through December 15, guests will receive 25% discounts on select food and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are now on sale at drafthouse.com.