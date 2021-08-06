Ambassador Theatres Chooses Christie for Taipei and Taichung Multiplexes, Including Largest Cinema Auditorium in Taiwan

Image Courtesy of Christie

Ambassador Theatres, one of the largest movie theatre chains in Taiwan, has chosen Christie Digital Systems for for two multiplexes located in Taipei and Taichung.

Ambassador Theatres’ iconic cinema complex in Taipei’s Ximending district houses three screens, including Taiwan’s largest movie auditorium (Grand Ambassador) with a capacity of about 800 seats. Ambassador Theatre (Ximending) is also the first cinema in Taiwan to be fully equipped with Christie 4K RGB pure laser cinema projectors featuring Christie Real|Laser illumination technology. In Taichung, Christie 2K digital cinema projectors have been deployed in all 12 auditoriums at Zhongxiao Ambassador Theatres, which can accommodate a total of 1,152 patrons.

All projectors were installed and commissioned by Christie’s long-standing partner, Dacoms Technology.

The Grand Ambassador at Ambassador Theatre (Ximending) is powered by dual Christie CP4440-RGB pure laser cinema projectors (Photo provided by Ambassador Theatres)

The Grand Ambassador auditorium features a giant screen measuring 22 meters wide and 12 meters high (72 feet by 39 feet) lit by dual Christie CP4440-RGB large-format projectors that deliver a combined brightness of up to 90,000 lumens. Images from the two projectors have been perfectly aligned to display a completely seamless image using Christie Mystique Cinema, an auto-calibrating image alignment software and camera kit that simplifies the calibration process for dual-projection setups.

The CP4440-RGB is a DCI-compliant, direct-coupled RGB pure laser cinema projector for image quality, operational lifetime, and onscreen brightness, especially for Premium Large Format theatres. It’s equipped with dual-laser optical systems (LOS) and high-speed CineLife+ electronics capable of 4K @ 120Hz HFR playback.

In addition, Christie CP4415-RGB pure laser cinema projectors are installed in the other two auditoriums of Ambassador Theatre (Ximending). Providing high-end cinema performance for smaller screens, the CP4415-RGB is a 15,000 lumen, compact, all-in-one DCI-compliant projector.

The Grand Ambassador at Ambassador Theatre (Ximending) is the largest movie auditorium in Taiwan. (Photo courtesy of Ambassador Theatres)

“As one of the leading multiplex operators in Taiwan, we are dedicated to offering an exceptional cinema experience to movie-goers,” Ambassador Theatres President Joe Chang said in a press release. “Christie’s leading edge cinema projection systems are the perfect fit for our multiplexes in Taipei and Taichung. Audiences will be impressed with incredibly colorful and detailed, true-to-life images that will greatly enhance their moviegoing experience.”

“We are pleased that Ambassador Theatres has chosen our cinema projectors for deployment in flagship multiplexes in Taipei and Taichung,” Christie’s Executive Director for APAC (Asia-Pacific) Han Kim added. “For more than five decades, Ambassador Theatres has been synonymous with offering high quality cinematic experiences to Taiwanese audiences. Its decision to invest in our innovative projection systems reflects the value and quality that Christie is known for in enhancing the cinema experience.”