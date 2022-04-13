AMC Acquires Seven Former Bow Tie Cinemas Locations

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

AMC Theatres has announced their acquisition of seven former Bow Tie Cinemas locations in Connecticut, upstate New York and Annapolis, Maryland.

The Marquis 16, Royale 6, SoNo 8 (formerly Regent 8), Majestic 6 and Landmark 8 join the AMC circuit in the Connecticut market; upstate New York’s Saratoga Springs 11 and Maryland’s Annapolis Mall 11 in Maryland are also new additions to the chain. AMC intends to retain all associates at the newly acquired locations.

These locations join seven other theaters in the Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington, D.C. and Chicago markets that have recently been acquired by AMC.



AMC will begin operations at four of its newly acquired locations on April 21 and 22, with the additional three locations set to reopen in the coming weeks. AMC noted in their press release that they are in “active discussions” to acquire additional shuttered locations.



Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC, commented: “Our theatre acquisition strategy makes AMC a better and stronger company as we move forward on our glidepath to recovery. Acquiring these locations is especially notable for our expansion in Connecticut, where we are more than doubling our presence.”