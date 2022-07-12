AMC Enjoys Busiest Weekend of 2022 Across its Domestic and Global Circuits

AMC Theatres. Photo by Daniel Loria

AMC Theatres enjoyed its busiest weekend of 2022 domestically and globally with 5.9 million movegoers this weekend with the opening weekend of Thor: Love and Thunder and help from big titles seeing continued success such as Minions: Rise of Gru, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Elvis and The Black Phone.

Domestically, AMC admissions revenue exceeded prepandemic levels for the same weekend in 2019 by an estimated 14%. Internationally, revenue exceeded 2019 levels by 12%.

“We are just thrilled beyond thrilled that this weekend approximately more than 5.9 million people were guests at AMC movie theatres in the United States and internationally, making it our highest attended and highest grossing weekend of 2022 so far. We are even more excited that the weekend admissions revenue realized at AMC and Odeon was approximately double that of the same weekend last year, and 12% higher than the same weekend of 2019, before the pandemic,” said Adam Aron, AMC Chairman and CEO.

In the past, busy weekends for the company have been driven by single titles bringing customers into the theatres. This weekend was supported by the strength of all of this summer’s blockbusters.

“The box office results week after week after week this summer have demonstrated what we at AMC have believed to be true all along: consumers want to experience their movies through the unrivaled experience of a movie theatre, with its big screens, big sound and comfortable big seats. Our now busiest weekend of 2022 was powered by several big movie titles all playing simultaneously. Happily, the enduring resilience and consumer appeal of theatrical exhibition are on full display,” said Aron.