AMC Leads LA Re-Opening on March 15, Expects Most California Locations Back by March 19

AMC Theatres. Photo by Daniel Loria

AMC Theatres will lead the Los Angeles cinema re-opening effort with the return of its AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 locations on Monday, March 15. All other of the circuit’s 23 remaining sites in L.A. county will return to operation starting on Friday, March 19. The circuit plans to have nearly all 56 of its locations in the state of California by the end of next week, pending approval from state and local authorities.

“The reopening of movie theaters in Los Angeles County and throughout California is a momentous occasion for AMC Theatres, for our guests, for our associates, for our studio partners, and for the entire theatrical exhibition industry,” said AMC CEO and President Adam Aron in a statement. “To put the magnitude of Los Angeles reopening in perspective, as a movie market, the L.A. DMA is about double the size of the New York City market, which just finished last weekend as the No. 1 DMA in our circuit for box office.”

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed L.A. county was days away from meeting the threshold to reopen in the state’s red tier, which permits movie theaters to operate at 25 percent capacity with a maximum of 100 people per auditorium.

“As we have done at more than 525 locations around the country, AMC will reopen with the highest devotion to the health and safety of our guests and associates through our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols, which were developed in consultation with Clorox and with current and former faculty at the prestigious Harvard University School of Public Health,” added Aron. “AMC Safe & Clean includes social distancing & automatic seat blocking in each auditorium, mandatory mask wearing, and upgraded air filtration with MERV-13 air filters, as well as many other important health, sanitization and cleanliness efforts.”