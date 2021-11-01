AMC’s October Revenue was Highest Since Pandemic

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

At the largest cinema exhibition circuit in the U.S., both domestic and international box office revenue reached new pandemic-era highs in October.

While the company has not yet revealed exact numbers, they confirmed on Sunday that the month marked their highest total since February 2020. The country’s third-largest circuit Cinemark confirmed the same milestone on their end.

Top films included Sony Pictures’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage, MGM’s and United Artists’ No Time to Die, Universal’s Halloween Kills, Warner Bros. Dune (despite being released late in the month), United Artists’ The Addams Family 2, and Disney’s September holdover Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“When the final tickets are counted for showtimes tonight, the domestic industry box office for October 2021 is estimated to come in considerably higher than that of any previous month since February of 2020,” the company said in a statement.

“Given AMC’s position as the largest movie exhibitor in the United States, and reflecting this industry-wide increase in revenues across the country, AMC confirmed today that its October 2021 ticket admission revenues at AMC’s movie theatre circuit in the U.S. also were the highest AMC has seen for any single month since February of 2020,” the statement continued.

“Similarly, October 2021 ticket admission revenues at AMC’s international theatre locations also were the highest of any month since the pandemic caused the shutting of theatres back in 2020.”