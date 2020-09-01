AMC Returns in California, Expects 70 Percent of Locations Operational for Tenet Launch

AMC Theatres, the largest exhibition circuit in North America, will have 70 percent of its domestic circuit operational in time for the opening weekend of Warner Bros.’ Tenet. The circuit will add approximately 140 locations to its fleet of open theaters, including its first to reopen in the state of California, over the coming days. AMC expects to have around 420 cinemas available in time for the weekend.

The circuit’s announcement follows government clearance to reopen cinemas in the states of California and New Jersey, each under a respective timeframe, guidelines, and capacity restrictions. AMC will open its first locations in California on September 4 in the San Diego metropolitan area.

Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, commented: “The first two weekends of operations have exceeded our expectations in terms of guests returning to the movies and in terms of their feedback about our extensive AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures. Our comprehensive commitment to operating our theatres safely now includes social distancing through limiting ticket sales and automatic seat blocking, seamless contactless ticketing, greatly enhanced cleaning procedures, the availability of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes throughout our theatres, as well as a mandatory mask policy for all guests and crew members. We’re also closely monitoring local and state guidance, and we are complying with any additional capacity restrictions. In addition, we have invested millions for high tech solutions to sanitization and disinfection including electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and MERV 13 air filters. Guests returning to AMC can do so knowing that we’ve been in constant dialogue with top scientists and experts in public health and cleaning about how best to reopen our theatres in ways that will be responsible and welcoming.”

AMC Theatres is enticing a return to theaters by offering $5 concessions packages and 2X points for members of its loyalty program, AMC Stubs, through the month of October.

A full list of open AMC locations, showtimes, and the circuit’s health and safety protocols in reopening are available on the company’s website.