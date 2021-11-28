AMC Stubs and Investor Connect Members to Receive Exclusive NFT with Advance Opening Day Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home

SPIDER-MAN:™ FAR FROM HOME Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

AMC Stubs Premiere, A-List, and Investor Connect members will have access to a limited run of Spider-Man NFTs with their advance purchase of opening day tickets for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home at any U.S. AMC Theatres location, while supplies last.

Advance tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home go on sale on November 29. The movie will open exclusively in cinemas on December 16.

Only 86,000 NFTs will be made available for opening day advance ticket buyers, with redemption codes delivered to recipients via email on December 2021 and must be redeemed by March 1. The total production of the NFTs in this partnership between Sony and AMC Theatres is expected to be limited to an overall quantity of 90,000.

Over 100 NFT designs will be available, specially designed by Cub Studios. The NFT giveaway will be valid only for tickets purchased or reserved for December 16 showtimes in all formats at all AMC theaters in the United States, while supplies last. To qualify to receive the NFT, tickets must be purchased or reserved by members of AMC Stubs A-List, Premiere or Investor Connect on AMCTheatres.com or on the AMC mobile app. Those members must have their AMC Stubs account number associated with the transaction, and the movie ticket must be scanned at the theatre when the guest arrives for the movie. If the ticket purchase is refunded or the ticket goes unused, or is not scanned, the NFT code will not be delivered.

The Spider-Man NFT will be available to be redeemed at a dedicated site operated by WAX, an energy efficient, ultra-low carbon footprint blockchain and the first certified carbon neutral. WAX is the most utilized blockchain in the world processing 15 million transactions daily.

Adam Aron, Chairman of the Board and CEO of AMC, commented: “Our AMC Theatres guests and our AMC Entertainment shareholders have been calling for AMC to get into the world of NFTs, and we couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to start doing so than with our good friends at Sony Pictures. This is especially the case in that Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of if not the most anticipated movie of 2021, and the incredibly talented artists at Cub Studios are creating more than 100 unique NFTs giving appropriate respect to this most recent incarnation of the timeless and ever so popular Spider-Man franchise. For those members of our AMC Stubs A-List, AMC Stubs Premiere and AMC Investor Connect program who are among the first to purchase or reserve their ticket to opening day at AMC, this unprecedented Spider-Man NFT is truly a ticket-purchase gift like nothing we’ve ever offered before. But with just 86,000 available, they’re going to go very fast. So, my advice is to get your Spider-Man tickets as quickly as you can.”