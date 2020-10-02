AMC to Reopen 37 Theaters in California, Michigan and North Carolina This Month

AMC Entertainment will reopen more than three dozen theaters in the U.S. on Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, the company has announced.

The reopenings include two locations in the San Francisco Bay area, 23 locations in North Carolina and 12 locations in Michigan, where Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced that movie theaters in the state would be allowed to resume business at 20% capacity beginning Oct. 9.

With these newly-announced reopenings, 80% of all AMC locations in the U.S. will have resumed operations.

A press release notes that all AMC theaters slated to open over the next two weeks will “stringently enforce” AMC’s Safe & Clean health and sanitation program, which includes seat blocking to ensure social distancing in auditoriums, enhanced cleaning procedures, upgraded air filtration methods, mask mandates for guests and employees and the placement of hand sanitizing stations throughout the theater.

“We continue to reopen responsibly,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron in a statement. “The feedback we’ve received from our guests indicate that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We’re seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we’ve received in the decades we’ve been tracking guest feedback. AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas.”

The two San Francisco-area theaters will be open for business today, Oct. 2. In California, AMC previously reopened theaters in the San Diego area, Orange County and Riverside County.

In North Carolina, AMC will reopen 12 theaters on Oct. 9 and an additional 11 theaters on Oct. 16. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday (Sept. 30) that movie theaters in the state would be allowed to reopen at 30% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

AMC notes that it will reopen its remaining U.S. theaters once it is authorized to do so by state and local officials.

Moviegoers should check their theater’s webpage on amctheatres.com for full title and showtime information.

AMC theaters reopening on Oct. 2:

Brentwood, CA

AMC Brentwood 14

Manteca, CA

AMC Manteca 16

AMC theaters reopening on Oct. 9:

Detroit, MI

AMC Birchwood 10

AMC Fairlane 21

AMC Forum 30

AMC Star Gratiot 15

AMC Star Great Lakes 25

AMC John R 15

AMC Livonia 20

Flint, MI

AMC CLASSIC Fashion Square 10

Grand Rapids, MI

AMC Grand Rapids 18

AMC Holland 8

AMC Portage Street 10

Traverse City, MI

AMC CLASSIC Ludington 8

Asheville, NC

AMC River Hills 10

Charlotte, NC

AMC Carolina Pavilion 22

AMC Concord Mills 24

AMC Hickory 15

AMC Northlake Mall 14

AMC Park Terrace 6

Greenville, NC

AMC Fire Tower 12

Raleigh, NC

AMC Fayetteville 14

AMC DINE-IN Holly Springs 9

AMC Market Fair 15

AMC Park Place 16

AMC DINE-IN Southpoint 17

AMC theaters reopening on Oct. 16:

Charlotte, NC

AMC CLASSIC Lincolnton 8

AMC CLASSIC Shelby 10

Greensboro, NC

AMC CLASSIC Greensboro 18

AMC Hanes 12

AMC High Point 8

Greenville, NC

AMC CLASSIC Havelock 6

AMC CLASSIC Jacksonville 16

AMC CLASSIC Kalli 12

Raleigh, NC

AMC CLASSIC Durham 15

AMC CLASSIC Wilson 10

Wilmington, NC

AMC CLASSIC Wilmington 16