AMC Theatres Announces Record First Day Sales for Avengers: Endgame

PRESS RELEASE

LEAWOOD, Kan, April 3rd, 2019— AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that Avengers: Endgame is AMC’s new U.S. first-day presale record holder, exceeding Star Wars: The Force Awakens by approximately 50%. On the first day on-sale in the United States, AMC sold more than three times more tickets to Avengers: Endgame than it did for Avengers: Infinity War on its first day of ticketing.

In fact, on April 2, AMC sold more tickets in the United States on day one for

Avengers: Endgame than it did for the first day on-sale for all four of these movies combined: Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Black Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

When Avengers: Endgame tickets went on sale Tuesday morning, Avengers fans assembled, and they did so in unprecedented numbers on AMC’s website and mobile app. As guests raced to grab their opening weekend tickets, the traffic on AMC’s website and mobile app was approximately 10 times higher than normal, and double AMC’s previous record. This caused the AMC servers to come to a halt. The AMC website and mobile app are back online, and AMC sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or frustration this delay caused.

Despite the record-shattering first day ticket sales, there are millions of tickets still available at AMC for the opening weekend of Avengers: Endgame, which opens April 26. Guests can find showtimes and purchase tickets at amctheatres.com and on the AMC mobile app.