AMC Theatres Celebrates National Popcorn Day by Slashing Popcorn Prices in Half

Courtesy of AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres has announced that in celebration of National Popcorn Day on January 19th, AMC is slashing prices of AMC’s Perfectly Popcorn by 50% at all US locations. The discount will be given at the register or online via the mobile concession order process. All AMC guests qualify for this special promotion.

In addition to 50% off on National Popcorn Day, all AMC Stubs members receive a free refill with the purchase of a large popcorn every day of the year. AMC Stubs A-List members and Premiere members can also receive a free upsize on all popcorn and fountain soda purchases.

“It doesn’t get better than settling in for a fabulous film with a delicious bag of popcorn in hand at your favorite AMC Theatres location. National Popcorn Day is the perfect time for moviegoers and families to enjoy one, or more, of the hit titles in wide release at AMC Theatres across the country on January 19th,” said Eliot Hamlisch, the executive vice president & chief marketing officer of AMC.