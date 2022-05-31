AMC Theatres Celebrates Top Gun: Maverick‘s Record-Breaking Memorial Day Weekend

AMC Lincoln Square on March 5, 2021. Photo by Daniel Loria

AMC Theatres felt the need for speed this Memorial Day weekend. Along with the need for extra showtimes, which helped accommodate the demand for Top Gun: Maverick in a record-setting Memorial Day weekend.



According to AMC, more than 3.3 million guests watched Top Gun: Maverick at a global AMC location over the weekend, two-thirds of AMC’s total global guest count. Over the past weekend, AMC reports 5 million global guests, versus 2.6 million the same weekend last year.



Chairman and CEO of AMC, Adam Aron said, “Our sincerest congratulations to Tom Cruise and the entire creative and artistic team who have given us Top Gun: Maverick. They have delivered a movie for the ages, and one that will be talked about with affection and even reverence for decades and decades to come. Tom Cruise continues to be one of theatrical exhibition’s greatest allies, and AMC is enormously grateful to him for his tireless and indefatigable efforts to support the cinema.”



Aron concluded, “We also want to thank the more than 3.3 million people who have already seen Top Gun: Maverick at our AMC and Odeon theaters in the U.S. and abroad. It was our pleasure to entertain you, and we invite you to come back to our theaters and see Top Gun: Maverick again. This movie is that good! And, lest we forget, expect to be dazzled by the so many more blockbuster movie titles that will be releasing in June, all summer long and throughout calendar year 2022. Welcome back to the cinema, welcome back to the world of AMC!”