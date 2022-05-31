AMC Theatres to Debut Dine-in Location in Canoga Park, CA

AMC Theatres and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) have announced the AMC Dine-In Topanga 12 in Canoga Park, CA will open this Thursday, June 2nd. This marks the first newly-built AMC theater of 2022. In conjunction with the grand opening, the nearby AMC Promenade 16 in Woodland Hills will close at the end of business on June 1st.

The theater features IMAX with Laser at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC premium formats for this summer’s biggest blockbusters. The latest AMC Dine-In theater offers a full menu of dining options, with AMC’s MacGuffins adult beverage concept expected in the coming weeks. Available to guests 21 and older, MacGuffins offers beer, wine and premium cocktails for guests to enjoy before, during or after their movie.

“During the last two years AMC has made a significant investment in expanding and enhancing the AMC movie-going experience in the Los Angeles market with acquisitions, renovations, and brand-new theaters. When considering all we’ve done recently to Make Movies Better in the Los Angeles market, I’m proud to say that opening AMC Dine-In Topanga 12 is among our most important accomplishments, for our Company, for our studio partners and, most importantly, for moviegoers,” said AMC’s Chief Operations & Development Officer Dan Ellis. “With the theater’s world class amenities, state-of-art technology, and our incredible theatre team, AMC Dine-In Topanga 12 is one of our crown jewels not only in the Los Angeles area, but in the entire country.”

“Establishing Westfield Topanga & The Village as the place in the San Fernando Valley to shop, dine, and play—as well as one of the most attractive destinations on the West Coast—begins with the opening of AMC Dine-In Topanga 12,” said Geoff Mason, executive vice president of development, design, and operating management for URW (US) “The addition of one of the most luxurious movie theatres in the market is a part of a series of significant investments we’re making in the center to develop an experience-driven, landmark destination tailored to satisfy the desires and demands of the local community.”