AMC Theatres Unveils “Sightline at AMC” Variable Pricing Initiative

Image Courtesy AMC

AMC Theatres has announced “Sightline at AMC,” a ticket pricing scheme that will see the cost of tickets change based on their location in the auditorium.

Sightline, already rolled out at select theaters and expected to hit all domestic AMC and AMC Dine-In theaters by the end of the year, separates tickets into three pricing tiers: Standard Sightline, available for the cost of a standard ticket; Value Sightline, seats in the front row and select ADA seats, available at a lower price; and Preferred Sightline, seats in the middle of the theater, priced higher than the standard ticket.

The initiative is heavily tied in with AMC’s multi-tier loyalty program, AMC Stubs: To buy Value Sightline tickets, one must be a Stubs member, though the membership can be the at the free tier. Members at Stubs’ highest tier, aka their A-List subscription program, will have the premium pricing for Preferred Sightline waived. Sightline pricing applies to all screenings at participating locations that begin after 4pm and is not applicable on Discount Tuesdays, available to AMC Stubs members.

Sightline at AMC is the latest in the circuit’s latest foray into more customized ticket pricing. In November, they announced $5 tickets for loyalty program members every Tuesday (excepting certain special events, and subject to surcharges for premium formats) through the end of January. Currently, tickets to screenings that start before 4pm are 30% off at participating theaters, while screenings of certain “fan fave” films have $5 tickets. In March 2022, AMC experimented with variable ticket pricing for new release The Batman, with ticket prices being set “slightly higher” (per CEO Adam Aron) than “other movies playing in the same theaters at the same time.”

In 2019, the chain introduced a pricing surcharge (between $0.50, $1, and $1.50 per ticket) to select, high-appeal movies in 30 AMC locations across Boston, Columbus, Indianapolis, and San Diego. Several years earlier, the chain raised ticket prices on weekend days and lowered them on Tuesday, resulting in Tuesday going from the least-visited day of the week to the second-most visited. Variable pricing schemes have been in place in AMC’s European locations for several years.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO, AMC Theatres. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”