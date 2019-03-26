AMC’s Loyalty Program Crosses 19 Million Member Households

PRESS RELEASE

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) (“AMC”) today announced that AMC Stubs, the Company’s loyalty program, has continued its brisk growth now totaling more than 19 million member households in the United States. At the U.S. average of 2.6 people per household, that means nearly 50 million Americans are enjoying the AMC experience through an engaged movie-going relationship via AMC Stubs.

The program’s growth continues to be driven by the tremendous benefits offered by the three tiers of AMC Stubs: AMC Stubs A-List, AMC Stubs Premiere and AMC Stubs Insider. A-List and Premiere members earn points equivalent to a 10 percent discount at the box office and concession stand, free size upgrades on popcorn and soda, priority lines, and no online ticketing fees.

Insider, AMC Stubs’ free tier, joins Premiere and A-List by offering Discount Tuesday savings, free refills on large popcorns, and a birthday gift for members. Insider members also earn a $5 reward good at the concession stand for their spend at the box office and on food and drinks.

For information about AMC Stubs and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC Theatre, or at AMC’s web site amctheatres.com/amcstubs, or on AMC’s IOS and Android mobile apps after downloading or updating them with the latest app release.