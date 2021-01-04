Reading International Launches Streaming Platform Angelika Anywhere

Reading International has introduced its new Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) streaming platform, Angelika Anywhere, in the United States, inspired by the circuit’s iconic New York City location, the Angelika Film Center in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

The circuit initially announced plans for this streaming service in August, on the heels of other cinema chains launching streaming services in 2020 including Alamo Drafthouse, and Showcase Cinemas. North America’s largest exhibition chain, AMC Theatres, launched their streaming service AMC on Demand in late 2019.

With about 150 curated titles available at launch, Angelika’s PVOD platform allows users to access a digital rental for 30 days after purchase and 48 hours after starting the movie. The service also offers exclusive Q&A’s with filmmakers, taking inspiration from a popular feature in its New York City venue. Their first virtual Q&A debuted last Saturday, January 2: Angelika’s senior director of programming Denise Hughes speaking with Academy Award-winning director Juan José Campanella about his new film, The Weasels’ Tale.

“When users log into Angelika Anywhere, we want them to feel like they’re walking into the Angelika Film Center,” Angelika’s marketing director Kelley Anderson said in a press release. “Guests come to the Angelika because they trust the programming, and our goal is to achieve that same trust with our platform.”

Available films available at launch include 20 Feet From Stardom, The Artist, Babel, The Big Short, The Blair Witch Project, Bombshell, Boyhood, Call Me by Your Name, Carol, Dreamgirls, Dreamland, Fences, The Fighter, Fruitvale Station, Hacksaw Ridge, The Imitation Game, An Inconvenient Truth, Interstellar, Into the Wild, Judy, The King’s Speech, La La Land, No Country for Old Men, The Hours, Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President, Knives Out, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Nebraska, Revolutionary Road, Road to Perdition, Rocketman, Searching for Sugar Man, Selma, There Will Be Blood, 2010’s True Grit, and Up in the Air.

The service is available at AngelikaAnywhere.com and all Apple and Google devices, with Roku compatibility scheduled for later this year.