Showcase Cinemas Launches Streaming Platform

Showcase Cinemas, a subsidiary of National Amusements, has become the latest chain to launch their own VOD service.

Called ShowcaseNOW, the streaming service is designed to complement Showcase’s in-theater event cinema programming, which makes titles of niche interest—for example, special-interest documentaries, repertory titles, and concert films—available to audiences. The films ShowcaseNOW has available for purchase or rent hail from many popular event cinema genres—including concert documentaries and filmed versions of stage musicals, theaters, and dance performances—in addition to some major studio titles like La La Land and A Quiet Place.

“ShowcaseNOW offers a differentiated VOD service that effectively expands upon our event cinema theatrical programming,” said Showcase’s vice president of global marketing, Mark Malinowski. “The diverse and unique programming along with the ability to earn Starpass loyalty rewards on rentals and purchases makes ShowcaseNOW a ‘win win’ for our existing and new customer base.”

ShowcaseNOW’s website launch is paired with the introduction of free apps for iOS and Android. Members of Starpass, Showcase Cinemas’ loyalty club, will gain 10 percent rewards on ShowcaseNOW rentals or purchases.

Last month, Alamo Drafthouse launched its own VOD platform, called Alamo on Demand; both Alamo and Showcase take a curatorial approach to their respective streaming arms. In launching streaming services, Alamo and Showcase join several larger circuits who have ventured into home entertainment. Those include market leaders in Mexico (Cinépolis), Canada (Cineplex), and the United States, with AMC Theatres On Demand launching on October 2019.

The programming ShowcaseNOW launches with includes:

New to NOW: 40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic, Capone, James Vs. His Future Self, A Quiet Place, World War Z, and Already Gone

· Bring Backs: Gladiator, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Grease, Anchorman, Clueless, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, The North End, An Officer and a Gentleman, and Monty Python and the Holy Grail

· Discover: Parkland Rising, The Bill Murray Stories, General Magic, Refugee, Armstrong, RBG, Mother, Blackfish, The Starfish, and One Child Left Behind: The Untold Atlanta Cheating Scandal

· Arena & Stage: 42nd Street, An American in Paris: The Musical, Miles Davis: Birth of Cool, New Orleans: Up From The Streets, Sound City, Cirque du Soleil: World’s Away, Eddie Murphy Raw, Neil Young: Heart of Gold, Rolling Stones Ole, Ole, Ole! A Trip Across Latin America, and John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

· Arts and Museums: Frida:Viva la Vida, Water Lilies of Monet, Hermitage: The Power of Art, Van Gogh: Of Wheat Fields, Clouded Skies, and Gauguin in Tahiti: Paradise Lost