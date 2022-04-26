Apollo Selects ICE Theaters as PLF Brand for Flagship Location in Estonia 

Courtesy of CGR Cinemas and ICE Theaters



Ice Theaters, the Premium Large Format (PLF) concept developed by French circuit CGR Cinemas, is expanding its global footprint through a deal with Apollo Cinema, the Baltic region’s largest exhibitor.

Apollo operates 81 screens across 16 locations in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The Ice Theaters auditorium will be part of the circuit’s upcoming flagship location, Apollo Cinema Solaris, scheduled to open in Tallinn, Estonia this August.

Ice Theaters combines premium design and state-of-the-art sound and image technologies to complement panoramic LED panels that target moviegoers’ peripheral vision. Ice Theaters counts on 40 locations in France through corporate parent CGR Cinemas and also has a presence in the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Spain.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the launch of the first Ice Theaters auditorium in Estonia, in one of our most prestigious locations, at Apollo Cinema Solaris, in the capital city of Tallinn,” says Kadri Ärm, Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Cinema. “We always want to offer our most demanding customers an innovative experience and, after being on the lookout on the different formats, Ice Theaters immediately caught our attention at last year’s edition of CineEurope with their immersive experience. We experienced it in Paris, and not only does Ice Theaters provide exceptional technologies taking the immersion to another level, but it perfectly meets our needs as an exhibitor in terms of business model”.

Jocelyn Bouyssy, Managing Director at ICE THEATERS®, added: “Ice Theaters is very proud to be collaborating with Estonian leading exhibitor Apollo Cinema, who share our ambition to offer their audience a unique and memorable immersive cinema experience, one that can only be shared at a movie theater,” says Ice Theaters managing director and CGR CEO Jocelyn Bouyssy. “Following our constant expansion in France, USA with Regal L.A Live, to Saudi Arabia with Vox Cinemas and to Spain with Ocine; consequently, now counting 47 Ice Theaters worldwide; acquiring yet another renowned exhibitor’s trust towards our immersive format to win over their moviegoers marks another fantastic milestone for Ice Theaters.”