ArcLight Presents “Prepare to Scare” Film Series Curated by It: Chapter Two Director Andy Muschietti

PRESS RELEASE

In anticipation of the upcoming release of New Line Cinema’s It Chapter Two, ArcLight Cinemas has partnered with director Andy Muschietti to curate a film series showcasing his favorite and most influential horror films. “ArcLight Presents… PREPARE TO SCARE” will kick off on July 29 in all ArcLight theaters nationwide and will include six classic films handpicked by Muschietti: Poltergeist, The Fearless Vampire Killers, Fright Night, The Thing, An American Werewolf in London, and Omega Man.

Says Kevin Holloway, vice president, ArcLight Cinemas Film Marketing & Operations: “Andy Muschietti is a visionary filmmaker who has only just begun to terrify us. He dug deep inside our minds with It, helming what became the most successful horror film of all time. Now, we’re delving deep inside his mind, collaborating on this very special screening series. Andy has picked some of his favorites, which we are excited to showcase on the big screen for ArcLight audiences nationwide as we eagerly await the highly anticipated It: Chapter Two.”

It: Chapter Two opens nationwide on September 6. All screenings of the film will be followed by an exclusive “ArcLight Stories” interview with Muschietti.

For complete schedule and more information about the film series, please check here.

