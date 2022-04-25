Arts Alliance Media Announce Vision for the Future

Image courtesy: AAM (Arts Alliance Media)

Arts Alliance Media (AAM), a global leader in digital cinema software and support services, announced three core values: increased efficiency, reduced operational costs, and the opportunity to drive admissions and revenue.

After agreeing a partnership with MediaMation in October 2021 to become an exclusive reseller of MX4D, earlier this month, AAM signed a deal with Shenzhen Timewaying Co. Ltd to become a primary reseller of HeyLED technology, a symbol of AAM’s vision for growth.

“Our vision reflects both the company’s blueprint to date and the primary objective of our entire portfolio; to continually improve audiences’ movie-going experience,” Arts Alliance Media’s Chief Commercial Officer Dale Miller said in a press release. “By providing the tools to develop their cinematic proposition, exhibitors can achieve tangible, sustainable success.”

“Our progressive software suite remains at the core of who we are,” Miller continued. “But to ensure we uphold our mission to help exhibitors deliver an outstanding cinema experience, it’s imperative we explore new and emerging markets that could further refine their offering.”

“It’s our objective to augment the full performance of the theatre, from centralizing operations through industry-leading software to introducing immersive seat effects and viewing technologies,” Miller concluded. “Our growing product portfolio will ensure we become exhibitors’ one direct point of contact for circuit-wide enhancements.”