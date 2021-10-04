Arts Alliance Media Announce Partnership with MediaMation to Become Sole MX4D Reseller

Image courtesy Arts Alliance Media (AAM) and MX4D.

Arts Alliance Media (AAM), the digital cinema software and support services company, announced a new partnership Monday with MediaMation (MMI), a supplier and manufacturer of patented 4D technology, to become the sole cinema reseller of MX4D products across all global territories.

MX4D seats’ functionality includes 10 in-seat special effects, a patented EFX armrest, and a robust control system. Effects include motion, wind, water, fog, scents, and vibration. Recent films formatted for MX4D seats include F9, Jungle Cruise, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Black Widow, Spiral, Snake Eyes, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and The Suicide Squad.

According to MX4D’s website, there are currently 14 U.S. locations with the seats, in California, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Oklahoma, and Texas.

As the sole, global cinema reseller of all MX4D solutions, AAM will become exhibitor’s direct point of contact for MX4D motion and special effects products and services. MMI will continue to provide movie programming and uploads, maintenance, and support services.

“We are looking forward to AAM’s expanded role with MMI as our exclusive reseller to the cinema industry,” MediaMation’s CEO Dan Jamele said in a press release. “With their vast experience and relationships in this industry, as well as with the MX4D products, the worldwide AAM team offers a huge benefit to our clients as we expand the MX4D network of high quality and 4D theatres.”

“As the cinema industry re-emerges from the long-term impact of the pandemic, it’s essential for exhibitors to add a point of difference to their theatres,” Arts Alliance Media’s GM and CFO Alan Bowen added. “By adding MX4D’s award-winning, patented technologies within our extensive portfolio, theatres around the globe can implement a more immersive movie-going experience for their customers.”