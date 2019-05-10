Atom Tickets Partners with Ticketón to Better Reach Hispanic Market

PRESS RELEASE

Ticketón, a ticketing company geared towards the U.S. Hispanic market, announced today that it has partnered with Atom Tickets to power movie ticketing on its site. Ticketón currently sells hundreds of thousands of tickets to live entertainment events across the country, with over 200 active events at any time. Offering movie tickets aligns with their core audience interests and complements the company’s existing line-up of live events, which includes sports and music concerts. According to the Motion Picture Association of America, Latinos represent 18% of the total U.S. population, and over index for moviegoing, comprising 24% of frequent moviegoers. Latino audiences also have the highest rate of moviegoing among ethnic groups in the U.S.

Fernando Orvañanos, partner at Ticketón, explained: “Partnering with Atom is a very important step to the continued growth of our service offering. We aim to be the leading one stop shop for the growing Hispanic entertainment seekers in the United States. Our consumers will now be able to find their live events and theatrical options at a single location and under the Ticketón brand, which has gained the trust of that community.”



Adds Chris Brucia, head of product at Atom Tickets: “We’re thrilled to power movie ticketing on Ticketón’s site in part because our companies share the same goal of bringing convenience and entertainment to consumers. We are also excited to expose our service to more Latinos who we know make up a significant portion of movie fans. We’re confident that they will enjoy the Atom experience and features.”

To buy movie tickets, customers simply visit ticketon.com and select the movies tab on the homepage. The new movie section displays current and upcoming movie releases with details provided in both English and Spanish. Visitors can select movie, theater and showtime. They’re then redirected to Atom for purchasing the tickets. Ticket information will be sent to them via email. At the theater, users skip the box office lines and go directly to the ticket attendants where they simply scan a QR code on their phone to redeem their order.



